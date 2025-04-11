Sinister Animal Captured On Video, Sparks Fired Up Reactions: WATCH

A crazy viral video has the internet buzzing.

We're definitely not strangers to unexplainable videos floating around the internet. It's what we do here at OutKick.

Whether it's UFOs or something else, there are plenty of videos out there that don't have great explanations. That now includes a video of an unknown animal.

*RELATED: Shocking UFO Footage Shows Something Coming Out Of Water: WATCH*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Bizarre animal captured on video.

An….interesting video is making the rounds on Facebook after a woman in Colorado filmed a very strange-looking animal near her home, according to the New York Post.

Give it a watch below, and we'll then break it down. Make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Very interesting, indeed. The comments were full of speculation:

Wtf!!! Is it a bear?

It looks like a bear that got hurt or something but still looks odd. And creepy

Most definitely a bear dude wtf haha

I think its a Wolverine lol the paws are to small to be a bear. Either way it's creepy

Looks like a bear.

I think it's a badger

Chupacabra!

Too bad the lighting isn’t better to see what it is. It kind of looks like an injured bear but I just can’t tell.

Ew it looks like a wolverine w rabies

Clearly, the guesses are all over the place, and I don't know what it is for sure. What I will say is that it looks injured and sick.

Never go near an animal that appears to show zero fear of humans while looking like something is wrong with it.

It's a sign that it might have rabies, and that's bad news. Messing with a rabid animal puts your life at serious risk.

Either way, it's fascinating footage, and I'd love to hear your theories. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.