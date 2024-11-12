Unknown Creature Captured On Camera, Captivates The Internet: WATCH

An unknown creature was captured on video, and the footage is a bit mind-boggling.

As OutKick readers know, the animal thunderdome is a crazy place, and you simply never know what you're going to get when you step out into nature.

Usually speaking, the videos we share are pure nightmare fuel. Today is a bit of a different change of pace. A mysterious video is taking the internet by storm, and it's 100% worth checking out.

Video of unknown creature goes viral.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video last week of a creature that legitimately looks like a blend of a wolf, a coyote and a dog. Its features are unique enough to the point that it's a bit hard to know what we're even looking at. One thing is for sure, we've never seen anything like it before. Is it a wolf? Is it a dog? Is it a coyote? Does it feature DNA and genes from all three?

The Voyageurs Wolf Project wrote the following on X when sharing the interesting video:

"We know social media loves a good mysterious canine story…so check out this animal we got on camera last winter. So, what do you think this animal is? We whole-heartedly welcome outlandish speculation, conspiracy theories, and technically possible though highly-improbable explanations. To us, the animal looks "coyote-esque" but has some dog-like aspects to its appearance (especially its ears), and possibly some wolf-like characteristics (e.g., robust snout, a bit bigger body than coyotes in our area…but these are attributes from some dogs as well). Perhaps it is the elusive "woyote dog"–a rare hybrid of all 3 canids!?!? That’s a joke, of course. In many respects, the animal looks more like eastern coyotes that live in eastern North America but still the ears just look real funny to us. Either way, we only got one observation of this animal so it was likely just moving through the area."

You can check out the video that's captivating the internet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nobody seems to have any idea what that animal is. While it looks like a wolf, I'm fairly certain it's not 100% wolf. It's also way too big to be a coyote and its ears are that of a dog.

People on X have a few different theories, but no concrete answers as to what we're looking at.

For those of you who don't know, dogs and wolves are capable of breeding together. I knew someone who had a wolf/dog mix, and it was awesome. It felt like it was straight out of "Game of Thrones," and if I had to guess, we're looking at some kind of wolf/dog mix.

That's pure speculation just like everyone else, but given the fact it has features of both a dog and a wolf, it seems likely. When people think about a wolf breeding with a dog, I get the sense they think about a husky or a German shepherd, perhaps.

I don't know if that's the case here. Given it's soft facial features and smaller stature, I'm guessing it's a different breed, but again, that's pure speculation.

Do you have a fun theory on what the animal might be? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.