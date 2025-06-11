Tourist Gored At Yellowstone National Park After Getting Too Close To Bison

The National Park Service tells visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from bison — but not everyone listens.

A New Jersey man was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday. It was the second bison attack in the park so far this year.

The incident occurred in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, where the bison was reportedly approached by "a large group of visitors," according to a press release from the National Park Service (NPS). The animal charged and gored a 30-year-old man from Randolph, N.J.

The man was treated by emergency personnel and, fortunately, only sustained minor injuries.

This is the second time that a tourist has been gored by a bison at Yellowstone so far in 2025. A visitor from Florida was attacked in the Lake Village area of the park on May 7.

WATCH: Bison Herd Stampedes Toward Tour Bus At Yellowstone

According to the NPS, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

"Bison will defend their space when threatened," the NPS noted, adding that, "They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

The NPS requires visitors to maintain 25 yards of distance from bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes. Tourists are supposed to stay at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves and cougars.

But clearly, not everyone follows those rules.

I promise no photo is worth taking a bison horn through the abdomen, y'all.

If you just happen to be minding your own business and a bison approaches you, though, the NPS advises you to "immediately walk or run away from the animal." If necessary, use bear spray to dissuade the bison from following you.

Judging by the NPS report, though, it sounds like Tuesday's incident was another case of tourists being morons (tourons, if you will).

Love all things wildlife and outdoors? Follow OutKick Outdoors on Instagram and TikTok!