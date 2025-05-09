Bison Gores Tourist, Details Might Keep You Indoors

A tourist in Yellowstone National Park learned the hard way that messing with nature is a bad idea.

As we often discuss here at OutKick, there is an endless stream of animal thunderdome horror stories. Believe it or not, wild animals don't want to be messed with.

They're not house cats. They're creatures that act on instinct, and that can result in things going sideways when people get too close.

Bison gores tourist in Yellowstone National Park.

That leads us to a story from Yellowstone National Park that is nothing less than a cautionary tale about how wrong things can go.

A tourist got a bit too close to a bison……and it ended exactly how you'd expect. The man got gored by the massive animal.

The National Park Service stated the following in a release:

"On May 4, 2025, a 47-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. At approximately 3:15 p.m. in the Lake Village area of the park, a man was gored by a bison after he approached it too closely. The individual sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel. The incident is currently under investigation, and no further details are available at this time. This is the first reported incident of a person injured by a bison in 2025. There were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023."

I've said it before, and I'll say it again to everyone. You are risking your life and safety when you mess with animals in national parks.

A male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. I don't care how tough you think you are, you will never be a match for an animal that size with horns that are deadly weapons attached to its head.

Yet, people just keep testing their luck, and it never ends well. You'd think people would learn. They don't. That's bad news for them, but it's great news for us in the content trenches.

Keep your head on a swivel, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

