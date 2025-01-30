WATCH: Bison Herd Stampedes Toward Tour Bus At Yellowstone

A group of tourists likely saw their lives flash before their eyes when a bison herd charged at their bus in Yellowstone National Park last month.

Video posted to Instagram shows the massive creatures bulldozing toward the stationary snowcoach before veering off to the side of the road at the last second.

Yeah, don't sign me up to play "chicken" with a bison stampede!

The bison population in Yellowstone has ranged anywhere from 3,000 to nearly 6,000 in recent years. In the winter, these animals migrate up to 70 miles from their summer ranges to lower elevation areas that tend to get less snow.

Since America's first national park is open to visitors year-round, it's not unusual for these migrating bison to roam onto roads or snowmobile paths in front of vehicles. And if you run head-first into a herd of charging bovines on a snowmobile… well, good luck.

Here's a video from tourists who encountered a group of these bad boys during a snowy visit to the park in December 2019:

And here's another bison throwing a temper tantrum in front of a snowcoach:

That one was actually pretty funny.

In all seriousness, though, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans — not to mention bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds, and they have sharp, 14-inch horns on their heads.

In addition to staying at least 25 yards away from bison at all times, the rangers at Yellowstone offer the following tips in case you accidentally find yourself face to face with these big, beautiful creatures:

Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Approaching bison threatens them, and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.

Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you.

As always, remember that while it's wonderful to visit and support national parks, you are an uninvited guest in those animals' homes. Respect their space and don't be an idiot.

