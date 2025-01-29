Another Moron Was Caught Walking Across Yellowstone's Grand Prismatic Spring

The Tourons (tourists + morons) of Yellowstone are at it again! New video has surfaced of a man walking across the national park's famous Grand Prismatic Spring.

According to a post on Instagram, the man was the last of an entire group of irresponsible people who had purposely wandered off of the provided boardwalk areas and paraded across the thermal spring.

"Another imbecile roaming around off the boardwalk at Grand Prismatic," the post read. "The touron and his entire crew walked across, but only the last one was captured on video."

Grand Prismatic is the largest hot spring in the United States and the third largest in the world. It's famous for its stunning bright colors. The vivid blue, orange, red and green are a result of microbial mats of bacteria that call the spring home.

One thing Grand Prismatic has in common with all thermal springs, though, is it's hot — really hot. The area is covered in a thin layer of crust over scalding water. The water temperature is near boiling, ranging in different spots from 145.4 to 188.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Yet that still doesn't stop some idiot tourists from ignoring the many warning signs and straying from the designated walkways in order to get a closer look or even test the waters, literally, themselves.

Like that couple who went viral last month for bathing their dog in one of Yellowstone's hot springs.

Aside from the obvious danger factor, trampling on the hot springs damages the fragile ecosystem and can be harmful to the organisms that call the Grand Prismatic home.

The penalty for walking on Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park can include a fine, and a ban from the park and even jail time.

