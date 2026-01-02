Hundreds Tricked Into Watching Sky for Fireworks That Never Happened... Again

That saying, "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me," is about as cliché as it gets, but that's because there's truth to it.

If you get tricked into showing up for New Year's Eve fireworks once, that's not your fault.

But if you show up the next year for the same fake fireworks as some folks in the UK did, well, then that's on you.

According to The Guardian, hundreds of people showed up to Birmingham, England's Centenary Square after seeing ads for a fireworks display. The only problem is that there were never any plans for fireworks, and all the people who showed up ready to crane their necks to the heavens until they're stiff were the victims of some phony ad that made the rounds online.

But what's wild is that this is the second straight New Year's Eve when this happened in the same area.

If this happens a third time when we welcome 2027… well, then someone needs to start some digital media literacy programs in that area.

Now, I'm not big on any New Year's Eve celebration, but fireworks are absolutely the lamest.

I may be in the minority, but I'm not a big fireworks guy. I just think once you've seen one good fireworks display, you've pretty much seen them all. Fireworks have been around for like a thousand years, so I don't expect to see much more innovation. They're still just loud and blow off the fingers of anyone who mishandles them.

Now, drone shows? Those are something. Tons of neat stuff can be done with those. You can make them look like cartoon characters and spell words with them. Plus, they won't blow your fingers off… they may slice them off, but hey, that's a cleaner finger removal, isn't it?

I do feel bad for these people who had fireworks yoinked away from them, the poor sap who carted his family into downtown Birmingham two years in a row for nothing.

That realization of getting duped again must have been brutal.

But, for the love of god, don't fall on it again, please.