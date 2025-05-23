Billy Joel Forced To Postpone Tour After Brain Condition Diagnosed

The piano is going to remain inside for the time being as Billy Joel has to focus on a much more important health battle.

The 76-year-old Pianoman took to social media on Friday to deliver the heartbreaking news that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder in which additional fluid puts immense pressure upon the brain.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," Joel's statement reads. A total of 19 shows will now be indefinitely postponed due to Joel's condition.

As I've written time and time again, this is why you need to see some of the icons while we still can.

Whether it's Tom Petty's unfortunate passing years ago, Neil Diamond's recent Parkinson's reveal or Steven Tyler not having a voice to sing out of anymore, Father Time stands still for no one - not even the immortal rock gods! As Joel sings himself, "Only the Good Die Young."

Billy is: "thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage," the statement continues.