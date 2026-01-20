Is Billy Bob Thornton Quitting 'Landman'? Star Actor Makes Future Plans Clear

"Landman" season two came to an end this past Sunday on Paramount+.

Is Billy Bob Thornton stepping away from the "Landman" universe?

The season two finale aired this past Sunday on Paramount+, and the reactions from fans were overwhelmingly positive.

There's no question the latest season had some very high moments, but there were also plenty of moments that angered or confused fans.

It was all over the place, but there's no doubt Taylor Sheridan's series about the oil business in Texas stuck the landing.

Billy Bob Thorton reacts to "Landman" exit rumors.

Season two ended with the Norris family in control of its own oil business following Tommy being fired by M-Tex. It's clear season three will focus on the building of a new empire. My educated guess is that it will also likely be the final season.

It's not possible to continue the show without Billy Bob Thornton leading the way, and he's crushing rumors that he's quitting Sheridan's hit series.

The star actor told USA Today that any report or claim that he's exiting "Landman" is "AI-generated crap."

"There's an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there's one that I'm leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality," the man responsible for playing Tommy Norris further explained.

Thornton also made it clear in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he has no idea what Sheridan is cooking up with season three…….but he might be able to take a guess.

"No. I think Taylor would probably rather the craft service people know than the actors. And that keeps you interested and on your toes, the way he does that. But I have a feeling — this is not even a rumor, it’s only in my head and just a guess — but that season three may be a combo of seasons one and two. Where maybe the danger will come back, but those relationships will still be at the forefront. And that’s just a guess," Thornton responded when asked if he knows what the future of "Landman" holds.

It's very common for Sheridan to keep his stars in the dark when it comes to what will happen with their characters.

Production on season three of "Landman" is expected to start in the spring, and that means we're likely looking at an early 2027 release for new episodes.