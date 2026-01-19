'Landman' Stuns Fans With Intense Season Finale, Fired Up Reactions Pour In

"Landman" season two is officially in the books.

As OutKick readers know, there have been a lot of debates, controversy, outrage and differing opinions on the latest season of Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business in Texas.

Hand up. I'll be the first to admit "Landman" has been all over the place this season. There have been some excellent moments, such as the addition of Sam Elliott to the cast.

There have also been plenty of moments where I found myself scratching my head over what the hell was happening.

"Landman" drops season two finale.

While I generally attempt to keep these free spoilers, it's hard to do when it comes to the season finale. Consider yourself warned.

There are two main things I want to cover. First, Cooper beat the attempted rapist so badly at the end of episode nine that the guy died.

That is a major part of the season finale as a police investigation is opened. To be clear, the idea that killing a rapist *CHECKS NOTES* in Texas is going to get you in trouble is laughable. It's more likely a medal would be pinned on Cooper's chest than a jury convict him, and that's the exact point Rebecca and Tommy made to the authorities.

The entire plot arc is meant to show how the police will protect powerful people, and I understand that. However, it's not even remotely realistic to believe Cooper was ever going to get in trouble.

Second, Tommy schemed up a way to get into business with his son and family after being fired by Cami from M-Tex. He's also now deeply entrenched with the cartel and Gallino.

Now, this was always going to be the outcome at the end of season two. It was obvious from the moment Cooper struck oil. It was painfully obvious to anyone paying attention.

This lays the groundwork for season three, and for the show to get back into heavily focusing on oil. I also have a weird feeling that season three will likely be the final season, but I have no evidence to back up that speculation. It just seems to be shaping up that way.

As for reactions from fans, people were quick to pop off on Reddit. The reactions were overwhelmingly positive for the first time in a long time. Check out some of the reactions below:

Easily the best episode of the season and sets up S3 really well. It's a bit of a trope but the old guy coming back from the dead for one last battle is always a good story.

GREAT episode. It's a shame we couldn't get that quality of drama in all 10 episodes. I got that season 1 feeling back while watching this finale. Well done, well done indeed.

This is what we needed more of from the lawyer chick all season, I like this side of her lol actually doing her job

Nate gave Cami the cold hard truth. Lets see what she does with

That episode was phenomenal!

Finale was amazing. Season 2 as a whole was weaker than the first, but that finale was perfect. Still would take Landman over 90% stuff on TV

This was probably the best episode of the show for me . It felt like a lot of things have finally begun to move

Solid episode and season finale. We need more of this in season 3 and way less of the other stuff.

Lawyer chick to the f*cking rescue lol love her like that, much more of that next season

This season sure came full circle lol

S2 has been an up and down road...but this episode NAILED the dismount. 10/10

Man this season had some slogs but goddamn, but that was a really good season finale to me. I really dug that (pun not intended, didn't think about it until after I typed it lol). Too bad the whole season couldn't have been that good, but I will take it, I thoroughly enjoyed that episode.

I have to say this one really made up for the last episode

Is no one going to mention Nate?! I was yelling (to myself) GO NATE!! I loved the shocked look on Cami’s face.

That was a borderline perfect season finale! Season 3 could be epic, everything is in place now, I wonder if Demi Moore is going to leave the show, I hope Cheyenne gets more screentime! I'm so glad Boss didn't die after all that foreshadowing. I know a lot of people hate watch the show but idk if there's anything to complain about the direction of the show.

The car accident is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a while. Tommy has to have made a deal with the devil for him to get this much sh*t.

Omg when Tommy said God just dump it on me I said please don't let there be a car accident & you wouldn't guess what happened next ....

When he was chewing the aspirin, I legit thought he was going to have a f*ckin heart attack. My own heart was pounding, and this whole episode was crazy n a good way

I don’t think the show has lived up to its full potential this season but damn I sure did love all 10 episodes. Feel like it should be a 15-20 episode season tho to make up for the lack of stuff happening

COOOL ending. LANDMAN becomes his own Landman.

Dale and Nate are such bros, love the development of how deeply loyal they are to Tommy. "Who do you think the people of Midland and Odessa are gonna side with, it ain't gonna be that bloated son of a b*tch with a toe tag" F*cking savage. Great finale.

Great monologue from Tommy to Gallino & the slow music build was beautiful

Overall, a bit of a disappointing season with a solid finale that at least provides a clear path forward for season three. What did you think of season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.