Bill Maher Shreds The NFL's Racism Stunt, But Not For The Reason You Think

After four really stupid years, the NFL this week announced to finally end the End Racism signs in end zones across the league. That's right.

Starting with the Super Bowl, you'll no longer be virtue-signaled every time someone scores a touchdown. Thank God. How we will fight racism now? Nobody knows. It's gonna be tough to fight it now that the NFL has stopped telling us to fight it.

I assume we'll figure it out, though.

Anyway, the virtue-signaling from the league started back in 2020 after the George Floyd stuff (shocking), and it's just been left alone for years now. Until this week, when they decided enough was enough and yanked it.

You know who thought it was dumb? Everyone with a brain, and that includes Bill Maher. Credit where it's due, Bill may be a lefty, but he's not stupid. He's a relatively sane one. And he saw right through the bullshit:

How will we fight racism now?

Amen, Bill! Say it louder so that nasty woman yapping back at you can hear it loud and clearly. It was the dumbest thing in sports the past four years, and that is a long list.

Bill is 100% right. How many racists watching a shitty TNF game better the Browns and Jags (sorry, Browns and Jags fans) watched Jerome Ford score a touchdown and then thought to themselves, ‘You know what? I’m gonna stop being racist now."

None. Not one racist thought that. It was a waste of time, money, and, frankly, paint. Huge waste of paint. And paint is expensive.

Now, the "don't be an asshole" idea is a solid one. Love that. Let's get that plastered in every end zone next fall, and we'll be on to something.

Actually, it's a good game to play: what should be plastered in the end zone next year?

Don't be an asshole is the leader in the clubhouse. I'd also offer up "I Don't Care, Margaret" and "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself."

You have anything better? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!