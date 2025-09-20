Bill Maher: Jimmy Kimmel Is Wrong On Charlie Kirk Killer, But ABC's Censorship Still Crossed Line

Comedian Bill Maher knows a thing or two about a thing or two when it comes to getting taken off the air at ABC, and he had thoughts about the situation surrounding Jimmy Kimmel getting the hook for making comments — more like blatant lies — about the killing of Charlie Kirk in a recent monologue.

In fact, Kimmel is the one who eventually took over Maher's time slot at the network after his show, Politically Incorrect, got canceled.

READ: JAY LENO WEIGHS IN ON JIMMY KIMMEL BENCHING

"It was 24 years to the day that I made comments on ABC that got me canceled from that network, and Jimmy Kimmel took my slot," Maher said. "Oh, yes, I got canceled before cancel even had a culture."

Perhaps it was this similar experience that made Maher throw his support behind the sidelined late-night host.

"ABC, they are steady. ABC stands for ‘Always Be Caving," Maher later called out his ex-employer. "So, Jimmy, pal, I am with you. I support you. And on the bright side, you don't have to pretend anymore that you like Disneyland."

But, while he had the host's back, he said that he didn't think what Kimmel said — claiming that the man accused of killing Kirk was part of the "MAGA gang" — was right.

"Look, I don't think what he said was exactly right. I don't," Maher said. "We don't agree on that. He [shouldn't] lose his job for it!"

"Was (the alleged shooter) on the left? I don't know that either… it is a fool's errand to try to say that these nuts who do these things are in a team," he continued. "This kid doesn't belong in either party. He belongs in a straitjacket. He's an outpatient who should not be out! But you have the right to be wrong, or have any opinion you want! That's what the First Amendment is all about!"

Maher's comments came in the same show during which he ripped Hollywood for not acknowledging Kirk's death during the Emmy Awards.