Jay Leno Has Surprising Reaction To Jimmy Kimmel Benching

We've got another late-night voice coming to Jimmy Kimmel's defense. This time, it's a legend. Frankly, probably the last real late-night voice of this generation.

Jay Leno!

Remember Leno? Man, he was great. The Leno/Letterman years were the best. A dying breed, clearly, but I digress.

Anyway, the media tracked down Leno in between his car projects (I assume) and asked him for his thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel getting benched by ABC over his Charlie Kirk comments earlier this week.

Drum roll, please ….

He's with Jimmy!

Jay Leno sides with Jimmy Kimmel, and that's OK!

I’m on Jimmy Kimmel’s side on that one … You don’t get canceled saying popular things … Usually it’s the truth that winds up getting canceled.

Thoughts? First impressions?

I've said all week I don't look at this as a free speech issue as much as a "fed-up bosses who have to answer to advertisers" issue. That's just me. I know everyone is pretty divided on the Kimmel situation right now, but that's the camp I've set up in all week, and I'm not changing now.

Kimmel misled his audience about who Charlie Kirk's murderer was, and then reportedly refused to clear things up. Hell, reports have now come out that he was planning to double down on MAGA and Trump, even after the backlash.

Nextstar and Sinclair said they wouldn't air it, and ABC/Disney decided to pull the plug. Whether the FCC should've gotten involved, how much they were involved, and how much sway Donald Trump had on the decision is murky at best right now. That's how I see it.

Jay Leno, obviously, sees it differently. Not really sure why he's talking about "the truth" getting people canceled, though, because it's quite the opposite in this instance. Weird comment from Leno, who is a relatively down-the-middle dude.

Also, I don't think Jimmy Kimmel got "canceled." That ain't the right term here. If Kimmel tweeted something nasty about Kirk years ago and then the internet dug it up and ABC fired him, THAT would be canceled. Big difference.

Anyway, let's go have a big day of watching college football. I'm tired of the Kimmel stuff.

Carry on.