Bill Maher Rips Hollywood For Ignoring Charlie Kirk's Death At Politicized Emmys

Wanting to get political but not condemning an act of political violence is a choice...

No matter how often audiences show their dislike for it, celebrities can’t seem to resist making self-congratulatory political statements after winning awards. But, as Bill Maher pointed out on his HBO show Friday night, not one person had the stones to say that the political violence leading to activist and media personality Charlie Kirk’s death was wrong.

The Emmys were held last weekend (not that most people noticed until the day of — if at all), and as is the norm, there was plenty of political nonsense.

Hacks' Hannah Einbinder lived up to the name of her show by rattling off left-wing talking points about Palestine and ICE, while Javier Bardem smugly walked the red carpet in a keffiyeh to let the Hollywood powers that be know he's one of the "good ones."

But given that a politically motivated killing had just taken place on a college campus days earlier, you’d think someone might have spoken up to say how wrong it was.

Nope, and Maher let them know how ridiculous that is.

"Would it have killed someone to get up there, since they all want to talk about their politics — not give a speech about how much they like Charlie Kirk — just to say we had a political assassination this week and that's wrong?" Maher said.

I'll answer that for you, Bill: No, it would not have killed them.

I'm sure they were all scared that it would impact their careers. Remember, this is why they go all in on their progressiveness; they're convinced it will get them jobs. But the reality is, they'd end up looking good to most of the country.

Why? Because they'd come across as having genuine human empathy, an emotion I thought the left claimed was their bread and butter.

Although that has proven to be untrue, given the last week and a half or so.

"They would have been booed off the stage because (Kirk) was on the wrong team," Maher continued. "So you're not even allowed to say that. Could you imagine if a left-wing person were assassinated that week? The whole show would have been about that."

Maher previously hosted Kirk on his podcast and was clearly emotional and impacted by his death. The comedian recorded an episode with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan on the day Kirk was killed, reflecting on how difficult it was to process the loss of the Turning Point USA founder — someone he had known on a personal, human level.