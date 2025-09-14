Phiadelphia Eagles Get Dragged Into Crazy Hollywood Actress Emmy Speech: 'Go Birds, F**k ICE, Free Palestine'

Hannah Einbinder mixed Hollywood politics with Eagles cheerleading at the Emmys, proving once again why America’s tuning out these award shows.

After a score-happy Week 2 in the NFL, let’s flip over to the Emmy Awards, a show fewer and fewer people seem to watch each year. On Sunday, Emmy-winning actress Hannah Einbinder used her acceptance speech to combine two perennial irritations: Hollywood's politics and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Accepting Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on HBO’s Hacks, Einbinder cheered on the Birds while also declaring "F**k ICE" and "Free Palestine."

And we wonder why ratings keep sinking.

The Hacks crew came armed with talking points, none of which leaned moderate or conservative, of course.

On Sunday, fellow Hacks actress Meg Stalter arrived in jeans and a white T-shirt at the supposedly "prestigious" event, carrying a handbag that read "Cease Fire" in support of Palestine.

On the red carpet, Stalter said: "It’s the most important to stick up for people and for peace... We have to use our platforms. What’s the point of being at these big events if you’re not going to use your privilege?"

Einbinder, the Eagles fan, has been outspoken against Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, placing blame squarely on the Israeli government. She has supported Palestine as a "queer person" and Jew.

"While we cannot reverse what’s already been done to our planet, we can prevent it from getting worse and we can shift the cost of repairing the damage away from working-class Americans and onto the corporations who committed these crimes. We can make polluters pay. To me, these are traditions of humanity, of care for human life.

"All human life equally. As a queer person, as a Jewish person, and as an American, I am horrified by the Israeli government’s massacre of well over 65,000 Palestinians."

Meanwhile, actor Javier Bardem, nominated for a series about the Menendez brothers, joined the liberal political chorus.

Pressed by reporters about Hollywood ties to Israel, Bardem declared: "Here I am today denouncing the genocide in Gaza... Free Palestine!"

The ceremony took place in downtown Los Angeles, a fitting stage for the familiar monolith of Hollywood politics.

Einbinder might be shocked to learn that Eagles players aren’t exactly unified on politics. Eagles star Saquon Barkley has been supportive of President Donald Trump, though other Eagles have leaned the opposite way. The franchise as a whole has made anti-Trump gestures, including skipping a 2019 White House visit.

As one viewer quipped on X: "Hollywood really is a cesspool."

