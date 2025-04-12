Bill Maher Snaps On Nasty Guest Over Trump Meeting, Drops The Hammer: WATCH

Bill Maher wasn't tolerating any nonsense with a guest upset over his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Maher recently met with President Trump at the White House, and was joined by Dana White and Kid Rock.

The famous comedian addressed the meeting during the Friday night episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," and made it clear it went well.

While Maher and Trump might not agree on much, they were still able to sit down and hash out different ideas. It's always a positive to see people come together.

Bill Maher snaps on guest over Trump meeting.

Things went off the rails later in the episode when guest Josh Rogin decided to needle and poke at Maher's meeting with Trump.

"I think you've fallen into the trap and I think I represent 99% of the internet when I say this. You've played the game of proximity is principle. Maybe he wasn't there in good faith. What people are worried about is not your motivation. We believe you. We love you, Bill. Everybody loves Bill, right. I'm not questioning your motivation. I'm questioning Trump's, okay. And if we can say you went there in good faith, but maybe, just maybe, he wasn't there in good faith, I mean you sold him on the Iran deal, and he took it in? Give me a break," Josh Rogin said in such condescending fashion that it has to be seen to be believed.

Maher was having none of it.

"You don't have to patronize me, dude. I don't know you. I've never met you. Not everyone has to like it. That's what we said. There are people who didn't want it to happen. You sound like one of them. It's okay. Did you hear what I said? Like, what is the alternative to not talking? Just sit at your lunch table and talk to nobody?…The fact you began your little rant with the internet tells me everything. You take your cues from the internet. Good luck. The internet is a cesspool that just wants to fight," the "Real Time with Bill Maher" host shot back while clearly frustrated.

You can watch the feisty exchange below

Maher later cooked Rogin again, referring to him as a failed "talk show guest" during a debate about economics and tariffs.

The level of smugness from Rogin was nothing short of stunning. Lecturing someone about meeting with the President is crazy. It doesn't matter who is sitting in the Oval Office.

You should always accept an invitation to the White House. It's not about the man running the country. It's about respecting the office of the presidency.

It's about respecting American power, and there's no more powerful human on the planet than the President of the United States. You can hate the sitting President or love them, but that's the fact of the matter.

Credit to Maher for not backing down and allowing himself to be lectured on his own show.