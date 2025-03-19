Popular Comedian Slams Elon Musk With Bizarre Rant That Makes No Sense: WATCH

Elon Musk is, once again, in Bill Burr's sights.

Burr is one of the most popular comedians in America, and made a name for himself by being a bit edgy. Unfortunately, he's taken a bizarre woke pivot.

Instead of focusing on actually being funny like he was for the vast majority of his career, he seems to want to rip on Elon Musk and share historically inaccurate claims about the KKK.

Bill Burr, once again, goes after Elon Musk.

Well, anyone hoping Burr might get back to his old ways is going to be disappointed. That doesn't appear likely to happen.

Instead, he's continuing to rant about the Tesla founder.

"Why does Elon Musk dress like he just got out of a Hot Topic? I am so sick of that guy trying to rewrite his origin story like he was Matthew McConaughey pulling into the high school. Like you were a f*cking nerd. Nobody banged you and now you have hair plugs on your laminated face. No, and everybody is afraid of these nerds. I don’t get it. My whole life, feminists were focusing on frat boys and guys with their hats on backwards, and they left the nerds alone. And now look at them. They got people wearing adult diapers, driving 18-wheelers trying to get Crocs to the, I don’t know, the box store on time. They’re horrible, heartless people," Burr said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"If you say that, you're a communist and then we're in bed with the Russians. I don't get any of it. None of it makes sense. And then they try to politicize everything you're saying. I don't know. shouldn't you pay your workers," the popular comedian continued.

Grade-A material there, Bill. It's worth noting that Tesla offers many *VERY* lucrative jobs.

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I always say, nothing is off-limits when it comes to comedy. Nothing. Everything should be fair game. However, that doesn't mean it's automatically funny.

In this case, Burr isn't funny at all. He has to know that, right? He has to know that this isn't entertaining. Of course, the audience sat there and ate it up like some trained seals clapping.

As for his comments about Russia, I have no idea what he's talking about. We're in bed with the Russians and the critics are communists? What world is he living in?

If his comedy were actually funny, it wouldn't matter what he's saying, but that's not the case. He's gone woke and is ruining his brand in the process.

For the sake of comedy, please get back to your old ways, Bill. This shtick isn't landing. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.