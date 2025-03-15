Bill Burr, Who Used To Be A Genuinely Funny Comedian, Has Become Such An Insufferable, Trump-Hating Loser

Look, I know it's low-hanging fruit, but it's a Saturday in mid-March and there ain't much going on today, so I'm gonna go ahead and take the easy bite.

Comedian Bill Burr, who used to be so funny, and so genuine, and gave so little you-know-whats, has become such an insufferable Lib loser. It's sad. It makes me sad. I didn't see it coming, although I guess I should have.

I reckon I just thought that Bill was different. That's my fault. That's on me. As a lifelong Red Sox fan, I loved Bill Burr back in the day. He was hilarious. He said what he thought, and just didn't care. No agenda. No motive. No nonsense.

Just a funny dude who said edgy things that we were all thinking, but were all too scared to say. He used to appear on the NESN Red Sox telecasts every once in a while, and it was must-see TV. He was the best.

But, sadly, he's been brainwashed.

It's shocking, really, to see what he's been reduced to – especially over the past few weeks. Out of seemingly nowhere, Bill's just become another insufferable Democratic mouthpiece who spews bullshit lies that he doesn't really believe deep down, but says anyway because those are the marching orders.

Either from the powers that be, or, you know, his wife – the same woman who flipped off Donald Trump at a UFC fight two years ago.

Regardless, it's just … sad.

Bill Burr has gone off the deep end

Yeah, I mean – he's just become so insufferable. It's not even funny anymore. I like to laugh. Left, right, center. Black, white, purple. Gay, straight. I don't care. Funny is funny. I've always said that. Funny is funny.

He's just not funny anymore. There's no bit. No punchline. No humor. It's just pathetic. It's all just pathetic. What happened to this guy?

I mean, seriously … what happened to THIS GUY?

You see? What happened?! That guy was funny. He didn't give a shit. He certainly didn't virtue-signal, as you can see from that last clip.

But now? My God. He's just awful. Spewing lies about Elon Musk. Just … lies. Like, I can't believe he's still on the Hitler thing. Seriously, I can't believe it. Nobody with half a brain actually believed any of that crap the left tried to pull with Elon earlier this year, yet the Dems just keep going back to the well.

It's amazing, really, how dumb they are. They think that resonates with people. Does Bill Bull actually think Elon Musk is a Nazi? I mean, come on. What are we doing here? Really, Bill? That's the hill you're gonna die on? The hill you're gonna tank your career on? The Elon-Nazi hill?

Insane. They're all just insane.

We've lost Bill Burr. Add him to the list. Him, Luke Skywalker, Olbermann and Stephen King – to name just a few.

They all used to be so great at their craft. Now? They're just losers.

Sad.