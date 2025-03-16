Famous Comedian Unleashes Bizarre KKK Rant, Doesn't Understand Basic Reality: WATCH

Bill Burr is going viral for a rant about racism and the KKK, but he seems to be in desperate need of a history book.

Burr is one of the most famous comedians on the planet. The man has been a power player in comedy for years, and he seems to be undergoing an…..interesting pivot.

Many would say a lot of his new material and comments are downright cringe, and a new video clip definitely takes the cake.

Bill Burr goes viral with KKK rant.

A clip from his new special of Burr discussing the KKK and racism is blowing up on X. The popular comedian ranted about how the KKK is something people still join and how the slippery slope of restricting speech is nonsense.

Presented without further comment, hit play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, I want to say right off the top that attacking comedy is almost always a terrible idea. Comedy should be protected at all costs. At a bare minimum, the attempt to make a joke should be protected no matter the content. I don't care how offensive it is. Nothing is off-limits when it comes to comedy.

That's not the issue here. Burr is allowed to joke about whatever he wants, and racism jokes certainly have been a popular card to play for years.

The issue here is that Burr is just making things up, and he almost certainly knows that. Say whatever you want about Bill Burr, but you can't say he's dumb. The star comedian is plugged in, which is the reason this bit is so dumb.

It's simply not historically accurate at all. The KKK hasn't been relevant in the lifetimes of probably 95% of people currently reading this. As the FBI states, the racist organization is a "shadow" of what it was in the 1950s and 1960s when there were serious racial problems in the deep south.

Furthermore, the idea that the KKK and white supremacists were allowed to do whatever they wanted without consequences is comically false. Yes, you're allowed under the First Amendment to say racist things, but hurting people has long resulted in serious consequences.

One of the greatest examples is the riot at Ole Miss in 1962 when black student James Meredith was admitted into the school. Agitators and KKK members descended onto the campus to cause all sorts of problems and violence.

How did President John F. Kennedy respond?

He sent in the United States military and U.S. Marshals and crushed them with overwhelming and brutal force.

The events are covered in Wright Thompson's legendary documentary "The Ghosts of Ole Miss."

The murder of Michael Donald - the last KKK murder - resulted in Henry Francis Hays being executed for his role in the crime.

Again, the idea that the United States allows people to murder others without consequences in our modern history is so far from being accurate that it's mind-boggling that anyone would believe it.

Does the United States have some dark moments in our past? Without a doubt, but Burr's assertion that the KKK is still a force and white supremacists are in power is simply not true.

Burr has every right to joke about whatever he wants (and we should all defend that to the death), but facts still matter. Anyone seeing his comments and believing them needs to learn some basic history. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.