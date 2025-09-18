Bigfoot Evidence Found Following A Sighting In Oregon & Stories From OutKick Readers

A trip to the Willamette National Forest in Blue River, Oregon, earlier this month turned up some Bigfoot evidence for one researcher in the pacific northwest.

He ventured out to Willamette National Forest on September 8 to investigate an incident that had taken place two days earlier. A fellow researcher had had a Bigfoot sighting.

They had also found tracks and tree structures in the national forest. He was hoping to find some evidence of his own and he did.

"I was notified she (A fellow researcher and Beachfoot attendee) had a sighting, found tracks, and tree structures. I went to investigate the area myself for evidence. I found some," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Not only did he come away with evidence, including casts of 14 tracks, he also heard a Bigfoot watching him while he was there.

"I was indeed being watched during my time there. I was hearing mouth pops, which got my attention. It looks to be a very active area," he added.

"Juvenile tracks are a rare find, let alone three separate individuals in the same spot. There were about 100 tracks across this section. I am grateful I was able to cast these before Nature's Fury struck. There are likely a Clan of the Forrest People living in the area."

You better believe there is. Here's the full story and the evidence he claims to have collected while out in the Willamette National Forest:

Now let's take a look at the stories/evidence sent in by OutKick readers.

We have personal accounts of sightings and encounters as well as evidence from someone who has spent 35 years investigating hundreds of UFO, Bigfoot, Crop Circle, and Cattle Mutilation cases.

If you ask for Bigfoot stories and/or evidence like I did, the OutKick readers deliver.

Big foot

- Maureen writes:

When I was 7 years old, [I’m now 74], we lived in Missoula Montana while father attended Forestry school. One time father came home in the middle of the day, all excited, to get ropes, nets, a rifle, etc. While out in the forest his buddy had trapped a baby sasquatch inside of an old cattle car abandoned by the railroad. The baby was in it looking around and father’s friend just shut the side door. They came home to get supplies and a truck, then returned to the site. But when they got there the cattle car was smashed into splitters and the baby was gone. Its parents must have found it and helped it escape. Father was so, so disappointed.

Also, when my girlfriend was living in Oregon, she would take evening walks while singing. One evening she smelled an awful stench and knew immediately that it was a sasquatch watching her. She calmly continued singing, turned in another direction and slowly walked away. After that she often smelled them by the house whenever she was hanging clothes on the line – they came to hear her sing!

Bigfoot evidence…

- Ron writes:

In 2003 I took my neice and nephew out on a short hike near Dallas, Or. Below is the full report on the BFRO website.

https://www.bfro.net/GDB/show_report.asp?id=6734

I have over 35 years investigating UFOs, Bigfoot, Crop Circles, and Cattle Mutilations… hundreds of cases i have worked on in Oregon, Colorado, Montana, and Washington. Currently working on a case from Monument, Oregon where several people witnessed strange objects in this rural town along with military personnel showing up later.

My investigation skills helped solve a 2016 murdered mother Cheryl Hart, where I assembled a search and rescue team, and we found her near Chiloquin, Oregon in the woods. Sad day.

The above photo show the casting and original prints that were found. As my friend Lyle Vann Director of the Arizona Bigfoot Center told me… " UFOs and Bigfoot are connected!" He could be correct…

You enjoy your weekend… Keep looking to the SKIES!

Bigfoot stories

- Mars writes:

Been Bigfooting out here for years in NC (mostly Montgomery County) and have had many encounters yet never an actual sighting…but when you’re in a tent at 4AM in the middle of nowhere in the woods and you hear grunts and footsteps and breaking branches and walking around your campground and you want to peek out of your tent to see but you’re practically frozen in fear…I’m telling you it’s a rush!

Bigfoot

- Andrew writes:

It could very well be a Bigfoot. Could be a superimposed picture too, but I want to say that I have seen them. I've been touched by them, I've smelled them, I've heard tree knocks, I've had pine cones thrown at me. They're real. They live in trees.

BIGFOOT ENCOUNTERS OHIO + MICHIGAN = VERY DANGEROUS CRITTERS

- Fred writes:

I turned 83 in August past. Served in US Army Active reserves 6 years. That was during the Viet Nam war years. We were expendable! I flew light aircraft when I was young. It was great!

I have had 2 encounters with Bigfoot creatures in my life. That is 2, too many!

On the Bigfoot link below, is the story of what happened to one of my co workers. He was a Korean war vet. (Now deceased). He had a bad experience with a bigfoot in Ohio.

DON WAS A VERY GOOD MAN IN CHRIST !

He had an encounter with a huge bigfoot. It happened on a hunting trip in southern Ohio many years ago. Don was a man of good reputation.

http://801retirees.org/oddball/bigfoot.htm

---------

Well, that was an interesting ride by some Bigfoot believers. Are you sold on a creature roaming around in the woods sometimes referred to as Sasquatch?

Do you have your own encounters or evidence? If so, or even if you want to call BS on the entire thing, reach out and let me know sean.joseph@outkick.com.