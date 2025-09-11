Bigfoot Appears To Be Caught On Trail Cam While Standing In A Creek In Missouri

A trail camera in Poplar Bluff, Missouri caught a large dark figure standing in a creek which the owner of said camera believes is a Bigfoot. The sighting took place last month and was reported within a few days.

Is this the evidence we've all been looking for? That's yet to be seen.

The picture of the large figure standing in the creek was taken in the middle of the day and definitely doesn’t appear to be some sort of shadow. Is it a bear? Or anything other than the elusive Bigfoot?

Not according to the owner of the trail camera. They seem pretty convinced that it's Bigfoot. They submitted their story along with the image captured by the camera to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

"I live in Poplar Bluff, Missouri about 15 minutes west of town. The photo shows what looks to me like a Bigfoot, that’s the only way I know to describe it," the man wrote to BFRO.

"I was alerted via my iPhone that my camera had taken a picture because motion was detected. As soon as I pulled up the image to see what had triggered it I was immediately curious because I could see something huge standing in the middle of the creek."

Locals Report Strange Howls in the Area Long Before This Photo Emerged

He showed his wife the picture that the motion-detecting camera had taken and alerted him on his phone. She agreed it was "something huge," but couldn’t quite make out what it was.

He checked the live feed, but by the time he did, whatever had been standing in the creek was gone. He then went back to work and decided that he would investigate the area after work.

He and his brother went out to the spot and started looking for evidence of a Bigfoot. They came up empty. There were no footprints. Whatever it was evidently stayed in the creek the entire time.



"I had my brother stand where the creature was standing and tried to replicate the image of him, at which point we realized the creature was several feet taller than my brother, who is 6 feet tall," he continued.

"My brother’s head didn’t even cover half the background that this thing covered in the original picture. It was much much taller and at least 2 or 3 times wider than my brother."

See the side-by-side images of the alleged Bigfoot and the man's brother here.

Are you convinced? Has Bigfoot been caught on a trail camera in Poplar Bluff, Missouri? The owner of the camera believes so.

He added, "This creature is several feet taller than my 6’ brother, as well as 2 or 3 times wider, its colored brown and black. It is standing on 2 legs, has 2 arms, and appeared to be walking towards the camera. I believe it’s a Bigfoot."

Oh, and they've heard howls in this area on the farm for years, "but have never really thought much of it until now."

What do you think? Is this a Bigfoot? Do you have any Bigfoot stories and/or evidence of your own? Let me know sean.joseph@outkick.com.