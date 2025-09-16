Bigfoot Or Big Fake? Missouri Creek Trail Cam Picture Sparks OutKick Reader Reactions

A picture from a trail camera in Poplar Bluff, Missouri which caught what looks like a large dark figure standing in a creek has sparked a ton of reactions from OutKick readers. The owner of the camera believes the figure is a Bigfoot.

I wasn’t exactly sold on it being the hide and seek champion in the flesh just standing in a creek. It seems like a random spot to simply appear and have no other evidence found in the area whatsoever.

It's safe to say that most of those who wrote in aren't sold either and there were a lot. In fact, I don’t remember getting this many emails on a topic since the quest I went on earlier this summer to find a substitute for jelly on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

If you haven’t seen the evidence or, for whatever reason, had trouble finding it in the original article, HERE IT IS. We don’t own the picture and the best we can do right now is link to it.

I asked what you guys thought. Is this a Bigfoot? I received everything from maybe it is to a flat out claim that the picture is a hoax.

There was some sarcasm, some homework in the form of reading and watching tossed in, and a few theories as to what is really in the picture.

Here are the reactions from the OutKick readers who weighed in.

Bigfoot daytime sighting

- Anonymous writes:

OK looking at that daytime picture of Bigfoot I would swear that's an Emu or a deer standing in front of and to the left of the creature?? If we could only get that picture enhanced because it sure as crap looks like there's something with the Bigfoot.

Bigfoot Picture

- David W writes:

Sean,

I think about as much of the existence of Bigfoot as I do ghosts and UFOs. Given our ability to track down almost anyone or anything, I think it would be straight forward to confirm or refute the Bigfoot claims. Not questioning the guy’s sincerity, at all.

Thanks for asking and the article.

It Is Bigfoot!

- Dan writes:

Hi Sean,

Great investigating article!

Finally we have the proof. It's so real that costume mfg's have already copied the real thing!!

They are all over Amazon as we speak!

Will be seeing many more soon... because... of the great trail cam advertising!!

Great touch!!

Bigfoot

- Becky writes:

Hello Sean,

There are several differences in those two photos. The stream in the one with the supposed Bigfoot has a higher volume of water running through it. There are indications of turbulence and the rock in the lower left is partially covered whereas the brother photo the water is calm and has a lower level based on the said rock. That doesn’t mean anything though. Just a curiosity.

However, why does Bigfoot have "highlights"? He is standing in shade and should be dark. Where is his shadow in the water? The brother is casting a shadow. The camera was shifted to the right between photos. Why was that done? This is definitely not beyond the shadow of a doubt.

Not big foot.

- Jack writes:

Why does he have a cuff on the end of left arm. Makes it look like its a

jacket not real fur skin.😕

‘Bigfoot’

- David writes:

Nah, that's not 'Bigfoot', it's just Cousin 'Itt' on his way home from the barber shop! LOL

Bigfoot image

- Lee writes:

Looks like a very poor fake, to me.

No reflection in the lake surface…….easily visible on the human posing image.

Bigfoot

- Brenda writes:

On the picture of Bigfoot that's not Bigfoot if you look at his exposed arm down by his wrist or hand you will notice an area that seems open or not tight against the skin it's a costume.

Bigfoot

- Shawn writes:

This is actually a girl riding a horse away from the camera… photo on left is the actual photo with higher contrast and the photo on the right is an a.i. generated photo just so folks can understand what’s actually happening in the left photo.

There’s more horses than people in that area and folks ride creeks because of private property on either side of the creek.

Bigfoot lol

- Jimmy writes:

The guy is not standing in the same spot as the other picture. He might be if he moved up a couple feet. This shit is laughable.

Bigfoot Hoax

- Mike writes:

Never mind they didn't capture the wet footprint impressions a 300 pound Bigfoot would have left behind on the creek bank.....sheeesh.

Bigfoot

- Gene writes:

You can tell it’s a fake because the sleeves — there are folds in them, not just hair growing from a smooth arm.

Bigfoot - Fraud identified

- MCL Dad writes:

The side-by-side photo of Bigfoot in Missouri is a fraud.

There is no reflection of Bigfoot in the water. The person does have a reflection, in nearly identical conditions.

You can clearly see the person's reflection in the water directly below them in the nearly still water. The larger Bigfoot is not casting a reflection directly below it. Instead, you see the reflection of the distant tree behind it as if the photo was only of the landscape, without any one standing there, and a Bigfoot image photoshopped on top.

Something else is inconsistent. These two photos were likely not taken on the same day. They were indeed taken close to the same time-of-day though.

The shadows of the trees on the ground next to the water act as a sundial. The time-of-day of the two photos is within 40 minutes of each other based on the shadows. Wasn't the person supposed to have visited the site hours later after work?

Also, the level of the water covering the small sandbar in the foreground is higher in the Bigfoot photo than the level in the photo with the person.

That implies the rapid drop in water over 40 minutes could not have happened on the same day without a sudden rainstorm pumping up the level hours before. Both photos have clear blue skies and dry sand implying a storm had not touched the area for many hours if not for many days. That implies the photos had to be taken on separate days, not the same day. Doesn't match the witness account.

Fraud.

Big Foot

- Michael writes:

That is not Big Foot… it’s John Daly!!

Poplar Bluff's Popular Bluff

- David writes:

Dear Sean Joseph,

I really like Fox News - especially from up here where President Trump lifted my spirits by calling our last leader a "far left lunatic". Fox News helps to avoid becoming a lunatic, though I am classified like a disabled veteran.

Big Foot I think was invented to contradict conservative Christian doctrine. Where is the colony of "Big Feet" from which it came, which I think would be quite easy to track to - I am a former professional military & security engineer "tracking" a mouse/mice in my house right now after finding a hole & some tunneling in my house crawl space, so, I think tracking the Big Foot should be a piece of cake. I would also ask, what is the black line on the back of Big Foot's left wrist which appears to be the typical gap between a coat/costume sleave & an arm.

I say the same thing about Lochness & Aliens, but, I do beleive in Angels & Demons.

Best Wishes

Worst Bigfoot costume ever

- Derek writes:

gee nice Halloween costume . Nice try. there’s a gap between the costume and his left hand. Nice try rednecks . cmon now !

Bigfoot

- Derrick writes:

Its not...look at the arms. They wrinkle like a suit rather than showing musculature. The face was done well, however.

Bigfoot - why it isn't

- Robbie writes:

Sean,

Regarding your Bigfoot article:

IF there is a Bigfoot out there, it did not suddenly appear a few decades ago – it has been there forever.

For a Bigfoot to exist over time, a Mr. and Mrs. Bigfoot are required to foster the next generation and Bigfoot Jr. requires a Ms. Bigfoot to keep things going.

Meaning that at any one time, there need to be at least 4 Bigfoots (Bigfeet???) (and likely more) wandering around the woods and it then stands to reason that sighting would be far more frequent and accurate.

As this does not appear to be the case, I call this whole thing a hoax

Alternatively, put up many dozens of cameras throughout the area to see what shows up.

THAT will put an end to any speculation.

bigfoot

- GG writes:

It's a bear....look at the ears

Big Foots

- Joseph writes:

The Movie "The Beast of Trinity Texas" just had its premiere. I thought you might find this interesting to go with your bigfoot story.

Indy production. Good little story. I was at the premiere, and it should be released soon.

https://thebeastoftrinitytexas.com/

Enjoy 🙂

Bigfoot

- Dwayne writes:

I think you should look into this book. My cousin wrote it about experiences with mysterious creatures that match the description in your article. I confirmed some of the stories in the book with older family members. The book is by Daniel Wood and it's called The Watchers: Beasts of Appalachia: Based on Real Events.

-----------

There you have it. You guys aren’t buying. I'm with Michael and Shawn here. They've narrowed it down, because if it isn’t Bigfoot, then it has to be something else.

It's possibly either John Daly or a girl riding a horse. We may never know. That said, that doesn’t mean I don't want to believe in Bigfoot. I really do.

I've already received a few Bigfoot stories/evidence, and I want more for an upcoming article of readers' encounters or stories of the elusive Bigfoot.

Send them my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.