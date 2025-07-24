Xandra Pohl Gives Her Swimsuit All It Can Handle, Torrie Wilson Goes 1-on-1 With An Ice Cream Cone & More PB&J

Xandra Pohl gives her swimsuit the fight of its life on a boat in Spain.

The Yanks lost, but who cares? We're all about jelly substitutes on the PB&J today!

Wednesday was quite the day for the old inbox sean.joseph@outkick.com. I received a lot of emails. Most of them were jelly substitutes for the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

This is getting to the point where I think I'm going to have to give some of these a try and review them. I'm still trying to figure out the peanut butter, lettuce, and mayo combo, which is evidently a thing as I've received that suggestion more than once.

The peanut butter and pickles sandwich is interesting, and I was sent a peanut butter and white onion suggestion that I still haven’t fully wrapped my mind around.

I get the peanut butter and bacon combo, the peanut butter and chocolate almost isn’t fair going up against some of the more bizarre (on paper anyway) combinations out there. I've tried the peanut butter and bananas before and even the peanut butter and butter.

I've done the peanut butter and apple butter sandwich before, and I'm going to get a peanut butter cheeseburger while I'm at the beach next week. I've never had any desire to try it before, but I fear I'm in too deep on the PB&J with no J now. I have to try it.

As the inbox bell was being rung yesterday, I decided to ask Grok for some alternatives for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich if there wasn’t any jelly available.

Here's what Grok had to say:

If jelly isn’t an option for your peanut butter sandwich, here are some great alternatives to keep it delicious and interesting, based on common preferences and creative pairings:

Fresh Fruit - Sliced bananas, strawberries, or apples add natural sweetness and a fresh texture. Bananas are a classic for their creamy sweetness, while apples give a crisp contrast. Thinly slice for even spreading.Why it works: Mimics jelly’s sweetness and moisture without the need for a spread.Tip: A sprinkle of cinnamon with apples or bananas enhances flavor. Why it works: Mimics jelly’s sweetness and moisture without the need for a spread. Tip: A sprinkle of cinnamon with apples or bananas enhances flavor. Honey - A drizzle of honey brings a rich, natural sweetness that pairs beautifully with peanut butter’s nutty flavor.Why it works: It’s sticky like jelly, spreads easily, and adds a floral note.Tip: Opt for raw or local honey for extra depth. Why it works: It’s sticky like jelly, spreads easily, and adds a floral note. Tip: Opt for raw or local honey for extra depth. Maple Syrup - Similar to honey, maple syrup offers a sweet, slightly earthy flavor that complements peanut butter.Why it works: It soaks into the bread slightly, creating a cohesive bite.Tip: Use sparingly to avoid overpowering the sandwich. Why it works: It soaks into the bread slightly, creating a cohesive bite. Tip: Use sparingly to avoid overpowering the sandwich. Mashed Berries - Mash fresh or thawed frozen berries (like raspberries, blueberries, or strawberries) to create a quick, jelly-like spread without added sugar.Why it works: It’s as close to jelly as you can get, with a fresher taste and customizable texture.Tip: Strain if you want a smoother consistency. Why it works: It’s as close to jelly as you can get, with a fresher taste and customizable texture. Tip: Strain if you want a smoother consistency. Nutella or Chocolate Spread - For a decadent twist, spread hazelnut spread or a chocolate spread for a dessert-like sandwich.Why it works: The chocolatey sweetness balances peanut butter’s saltiness.Tip: Add a pinch of sea salt for a sweet-salty kick. Why it works: The chocolatey sweetness balances peanut butter’s saltiness. Tip: Add a pinch of sea salt for a sweet-salty kick. Sliced Avocado - For a savory option, avocado adds creaminess and healthy fats, making a rich, satisfying sandwich.Why it works: It contrasts peanut butter’s density with a smooth, mild flavor.Tip: Add a squeeze of lemon or chili flakes for extra zing. Why it works: It contrasts peanut butter’s density with a smooth, mild flavor. Tip: Add a squeeze of lemon or chili flakes for extra zing. Marmalade or Citrus Spread - If you’re open to a tangy alternative, orange or lemon marmalade can mimic jelly’s fruitiness with a citrusy twist.Why it works: The bittersweet flavor cuts through peanut butter’s richness.Tip: Choose a less bitter marmalade for a closer jelly vibe. Why it works: The bittersweet flavor cuts through peanut butter’s richness. Tip: Choose a less bitter marmalade for a closer jelly vibe. Dried Fruit - Chopped dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, or apricots can be sprinkled over peanut butter for a chewy, sweet addition.Why it works: They add concentrated sweetness and texture without needing a spread.Tip: Soak dried fruit in warm water briefly for a softer bite. Why it works: They add concentrated sweetness and texture without needing a spread. Tip: Soak dried fruit in warm water briefly for a softer bite.

These are some interesting suggestions, but it proves that AI can’t replace humans entirely. Do you see any mention of PB&pickles or PB&lettuce and mayo? Nope. Only the living and breathing would think up such combinations of food.

Don't worry, I WILL include the non-PB&J without the J emails that I received yesterday in tomorrow’s column. But today we're going to laugh, we're going to cry, and we're going to be dedicated to PB&J without the J.

Buckle up. There's an Elvis reference included and a new song that just might turn into the official PB&J with no J anthem.

Jelly alternative

- Ken P writes:

Peanut butter and white onion sandwiches are amazing.

PB&J no Jelly Option

- Reece from Florida writes:

Sean,

A sneaky delicious alternative in place of Jelly is Ketchup with Peanut Butter but it is crucial that you toast the bread in that instance. It has a nice balance of salty and sweet. Of course some people hate ketchup but the ones who know how delicious it is will find this as a nice alternative.

PB Sandwich Options

- Louie in Savannah writes:

Sean-

I am not sure why there was some hate thrown around this morning about "Fluffahnuttahs." (Peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwich)

They are delicious and a staple in any New England household. I feed them to my sons now even though they are southern boys.

I’m hungry for lunch now just thinking about one.

Also, Volpe is a tremendous Shortstop. I hope he wears pinstripes for many more years. lol

Looking forward to another Sox sweep of the Yanks next month when they meet in the Bronx.

Thanks for filling in for Joe this week and keeping the Screencaps streak rolling.

Stay Safe

PB pairing

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Peanut butter and bacon. A local restaurant here has a burger with that on it. I imagine it would be just as awesome without the burger.

PB&B

- Scott M writes:

Sean

Interesting timing in that I'm reading Screencaps! this very second as im working down my Peanut Butter & Bacon sandwich. No better combination on the planet.

And I grew up on Skippy but, as an adult, prefer JIF. Tastes more peanut-y. Could be the chemicals got better, who knows. Need RFK Jr to investigate Big PB.

PB and...

- DomZ in Scottsdale writes:

Hey Sean-

PB with a single layer of blueberries in a sandwich is good. A healthy, sugar-free jelly. PB spread on each slice of bread, blueberries in the middle...

Good work on the column.

Peanut Butter and.. ?

- Paladinn writes:

Just a contribution to your latest thread..

Peanut butter and.. jellyfish

PB& ...

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

When I was 10 or 11, my next-door neighbor and I were bored one summer day and started making what we called "gross sandwiches." Every day was something different – usually peanut butter, and pickles were a frequent participant – and it wasn’t bad. PB with lettuce and tomatoes also not bad (but hold the mayo … that’s too much even for a 10-year-old’s "gross sandwich").

Earlier this year, a bit older than 10 now, I was stumped – PB can easily stand by itself, as you point out, but I wanted something else and was out of jelly and jam and didn’t feel like honey.

So I went with lemon pudding – there were cups in the fridge for the kids’ lunches. And it wasn’t bad – not bad at all.

The question you’ve avoided, though, is this: Creamy, crunch or extra-crunchy?

I’ll take as many peanut chunks as I can get – the crunchier the better.

Peanut Butter and

- Paul B writes:

Got this one from my dad. It's a combo of the peanut butter, mayo, and bananas. I haven't eaten it since I was a kid so IDK how it would hold up.

One that I still love to this day my friend and I made up during little league days. Peanut butter and bologna. Sounds disgusting but it tastes so good. Some mayo may go well on that. I'll have to try that out.

Mike Drop and/or End of Discussion

- Chris C sends:

Elvis Presley's Favorite Peanut Butter Sandwich

Loaded with peanut butter, banana, bacon, and honey, this griddled sandwich is gooey and satisfying.

PB Sandwich

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

You're correct, Sir!

If jelly is not available for whatever the reason, then you roll with straight peanut butter on a high-quality bread….

Believe it or not, the key to PBJ or PB sandwich is the bread since the peanut butter and the jelly will vary in quality and flavor!

Pickles or Mayo?? Pffft. C'mon people - that is disgusting!! This isn't some kind of pastrami or club sandwich from a delicatessen.

The only other thing you add to a nice PB sandwich is an ice-cold glass of MILK,

SeanJo!

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

PB no J

- Scott in Florida writes:

It’s not technically a peanut butter plus type of sandwich, but have you tried peanut butter on a cheeseburger? It sounds awful and I thought the same thing as well. But, about 35 years ago I saw my Mom about to eat a cheeseburger with a bunch of peanut butter on it. I told her it looks awful and how can she it that? Her response was, Do you like peanut butter? Of course I do. She then asked, Do you like cheeseburgers? Well, duh, doesnt everyone. She said, then why wouldn’t both taste good together. And she was right. I tried it and it tasted great.

Peanut butter &

- JJ writes:

No jelly, use butter. I win!

PB Sandwiches

- Tom B writes:

SeanJo,

I am with you, peanut butter is all I need on a sandwich. The pickle idea is intriguing, and I may have to try it. Incidentally, I have had the PB, mayo, and lettuce combo as a child (in Ohio) and liked it. I had forgotten all about that combo.

Peanut Butter Sandwich

- Double D writes:

Hey Sean,

Chiming in on the PB sandwich match. I agree that PB by itself is fine! Not too keen on the mayo combo but I don’t want mayo on anything. PB & honey is a good choice. Another pretty tasty option that I didn’t see is PB & syrup (karo or maple).

Peanut Butter

- Tom T writes:

I have a twist to the peanut butter and pickle, that my Dad (he's 85 now) used to eat. The "proper" way is to cook the peanut butter sandwich like a grilled cheese. Eat it hot with a dill spear or two. Bite of sandwich, bite of pickle. Good stuff. One more type that my wife turned me on to: peanut butter and marshmallow fluff on bread. Delicious. Thanks for the great columns you and Joe put out on a daily basis.

Peanut Butter and (Corn) Syrup

- Wes in Texas writes:

Hey Sean,

Thanks for holding down the fort while Joe is out. Saw the Peanut Butter and ______ discussion this afternoon and had to chime in with an excellent alternative -- syrup -- specifically, corn syrup. Growing up in Alabama, my grandmother and mom would make them for me as a kid and it's a legit alternative. Not the healthiest option out there, but it's delicious. Mix it up in a bowl, spread it on white bread and enjoy.

PB minus J

- Gene in the Rock writes:

I know I'm a little late to this, but Hershey's syrup is interesting (call it a DIY Reese's) or just plain old salted butter on a warm biscuit (sort of a PB slider). My dog likes his with 4 wet fingers.

Now, admittedly, my idea of a perfect PBJ is a little different from some other people. Picture @juicyburgerss meets Peter Pan.

There you have it, a solid list of alternatives to jelly on a peanut butter sandwich. Who knew the PB&J with no J had such range? We have pickles, lettuce, mayo, tomatoes, bacon, cheeseburgers, marshmallows, syrup, onions, and so on.

What a ride for a Thursday in July. I appreciate all the support mixed in with jelly alternatives, and I'll be back tomorrow for one more Screencaps this week.

Feel free to keep sending in your go-to on the PB&J when the J isn’t available and anything else you want to my way. The inbox is open, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

I will share the other emails I received yesterday that weren’t PB&J-related in Friday's column. Have a great Thursday.

