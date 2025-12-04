Big Dummy Jasmine Crockett Delivers Again: This Time She Has Unpaid Condo Fees

The dumbest politician in U.S. history is at it again.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett continues to be on a hot streak that now includes news that she's refusing to pay more than $3,000 in condo fees. Fox News Digital reported Tuesday that Dallas County shows an outstanding bill of $3,047.79 that is now an unpaid lien against a luxury condo she purchased in 2014.

Crockett "is in default in her obligation for payment of assessments and has failed and refused and continues to fail and refuse, despite demand upon her, to pay the Association assessments and related charges properly levied against the Property," the lien reads.

Is it the biggest property lien in the history of U.S. politics? I'd have to hit up ChatGPT to do a deep dive, but odds are it's not the biggest. But the existence of a lien while Crockett is preparing a run for the U.S. Senate proves just how big of a moron we're dealing with here.

Again, remember that fellow super LIBS like radio talk show host Charlamagne tha God recently declared that Crockett is the top messenger for the Democrats. "Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into. Because she is a phenomenal messenger. And some people just got it. Some people just have a different anointing on them," Charlamagne said on the "Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford" podcast.

MAGA has to be licking its chops at the thought of Jazz making the rounds on Meet the Press, CNN, MSNOW, NY Times podcasts etc.

Stop and think of the gems we've already received in the last 30 days as the DNC shipped her off to outlets.

We got Jazz declaring that our foreign diplomacy with terrorists just requires us to buy medicine for the terrorists and they'll stop blowing up our buildings. We also learned that Jazz will throw around Jeffrey Epstein's name against Trump and MAGA even if it's not the pedo Jeffrey Epstein.

Now we have the condo lien thing. That's all in 3 to 4 weeks.

The DNC has its talking head. Let's watch her go to work with Don Lemon of all people

We're less than a year away from figuring out if this idiot will be voted into the U.S. Senate. Let that sink in. Listen to this woman.