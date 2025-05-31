Beyoncé Inexplicably Winning THIS Country Music Award Is Beyond Depressing

I've been debating writing this all week, but, frankly, it's a slow Saturday in May and there ain't much else going on.

So, we're going to spend part of the morning ripping on the current state of country music, and everyone's new favorite artist … Beyoncé!

That's right, she's back, boys and girls. Somehow, someway, she's now a full-fledged country singer, with multiple awards to her name. The first? A Grammy earlier this year, which was maybe the most ridiculous thing I've ever witnessed.

Her new country album – Cowboy Carter – won Best Country Album back in February, which really got the internet all fired up. For good reason, by the way, because it's silly. The award itself is silly – and rigged, of course – but that's neither her nor there.

Now, four months later, that very same album has won another award – along with Beyoncé and POST MALONE – in the country music category.

What a time to be alive.

This is pathetic

Good God. I mean, what are we doing here? Look, all of these award shows are stupid and insufferable and, sometimes, gaslighty.

But this one – the American Music Awards – is especially dumb. It's all just … fan votes. That's it. That's how people win.

Now, to be fair, I don't know who votes for the big award shows (Grammy, Emmy, etc …), but this one seems especially rigged. Which is why I didn't really want to acknowledge it this week.

But there is still something to take from those results, and it's this: country music is so cooked. It's just so, so, sooooooooo bad at the moment.

I grew up with Toby and Kenny. Alan Jackson and George Strait. Creepy Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw. Obviously, I'm not even including the legends here – Cash, Haggard, Waylon, Loretta – because they were all dead/old when I was a kid.

But the point still remains …

We've gone from that, to Beyoncé and Post Malone being voted the best male and female country artists in 2025. And I don't even hate Post Malone's stuff. It's not awful. He's at least trying.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, is just a tough listen from start to finish. I know she's a legend, but Cowboy Carter is simply awful. I'm not sure I've ever heard anyone say even one good thing about it. Any of it.

Which is why these awards are all nonsense. They really are. They're also sad. Everyone wants to try to be a country artist now, and it's super easy given the social media era we're in.

It didn't used to be like that. It used to be sacred. You had to earn it. When I was growing up, country music was the nerdy thing to listen to. People used to dunk on it. Now, the insufferable Beehive has invaded our space, and I don't like it one bit.

Sad.

Anyway, here's some PEAK Johnny to take us into a big weekend.

King.