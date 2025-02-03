Internet Erupts With Rage At Beyonce After Ridiculous Award

The internet is not happy Beyonce won the Grammy Award for best country album of the year.

The popular pop singer took home the award Sunday night for "Cowboy Carter" - her first ever country album.

To be clear, I don't think it's country at all, and the idea that it is country is comical to myself and many other fans.

Internet reacts to Beyonce winning best country album.

Well, it appears I'm not alone because social media is on fire as of Monday morning with reactions to Beyonce winning.

People aren't happy at all, and I don't blame them. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I'm sure Beyonce is a nice woman, and I know she's a very talented singer. However, none of that means "Cowboy Carter" was the best country album of the year.

Not even close.

It's insulting to actual country stars who are leading a revitalization of the genre. Lainey Wilson dropped "Whirlwind" this year, and that was infinitely better than any "country" music Beyonce made.

I think my tweet below sums it up nicely.

You don't just get to put on a cowboy hat and declare yourself a country music star. At least Post Malone's country album was really solid.

I wouldn't have wanted him to win the award either, but that was some legit music featuring great collaborations.

What do you think of Beyonce winning the award? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: Hit play on the video below if you want to hear the saddest country music song ever recorded. Beyonce could never!