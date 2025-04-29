Beyoncé Fans Brawl After SoFi Stadium Show

From Yee-haw to Hell-naw!

A bunch of Beyoncé fans were filmed in a massive brawl after the R&B-turned-country-singer's Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off in Los Angeles on Monday.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

COWGIRL THROWDOWNS!

Forget a Beyhive, this fight looked like a hornet's nest as the sassiness was on full display when a group of females began shouting and arguing before someone knocked off someone else's cowboy hat (oh no she didn't!) and much more.

At one point, some girl was literally shoved across the corridor floor.

Things only escalated when the fight then made its way towards the soda machines (not the soda!) where, once again, someone ended up on the floor.

COYWBOY HAT'S WENT FLYING

The ruckus was eventually broken up by an older lady and some others who intervened. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Social media was absolutely loving this dust-up, bringing all the cowboy puns and more.

"Cowboy Carter really brought the yee-haw and the hands, huh? Beyonce said ‘Kick off your boots,’ not kick each other," one person wrote on X.

Another asked if this was a "Carnival Cruise terminal?" after footage went viral earlier Tuesday of a MASSIVE brawl that ended up with 20+ people being banned as well.

BEYONCE COWBOY CARTER

Beyoncé's long-awaited "Cowboy Carter" tour kicked off Monday in Inglewood, California, as the pop star performs for around 2 ½ to 3 hours with a set that includes songs from various albums throughout her career. The Tour will go for 32 dates before wrapping up July 10th in Las Vegas.

Hopefully, future Beyhive fans remember to keep their hands in the air and not slap each other.