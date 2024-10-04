Luke Bryan Fires Back at Beyonce Fans - 'Country Music is a Community'

Country great Luke Bryan delivered a sting to Beyonce and the Beyhive, after the pop star wasn't nominated for any CMA Awards this year.

To her fans, Beyonce can do no wrong as the pop and R&B star delved into the world of country earlier this year when she released her chart-topping album, "Cowboy Carter." However, Bryan didn't hold back his thoughts on why the album, although popular and good for what it was, didn't receive any nominations from the voters.

"Just because she made one [country album], just ’cause I make one, I don’t get any nominations," Bryan told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show.

BEYONCE RELEASED HER FIRST COUNTRY ALBUM IN MARCH

"I think the CMA, they have their voting body. And they vote for what they think should make it. Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it. But where things get a little tricky, if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit. She’s probably the biggest star in music. But come to an award show and high five us. And have fun and get in the family too. And I’m not saying she didn’t do that, but country music’s a lot about family," the country star continued.

Luke Bryan knows what he's talking about - he has sold over 75 million albums.

EMBRACE COUNTRY IF YOU REALLY MEAN IT

Beyonce's fans took to social media last week and were not pleased as their queen came up empty-handed, despite her having the popular "Texas Hold 'Em" single that did well on the Billboard charts but only reached No. 33 on country radio airplay.

Needless to say, Beyonce's fans let the country community hear their displeasure. As anyone that has crossed paths with the Beyhive on social media knows, Beyonce's fans can be absolutely ruthless - much like Swifties as they will support their idol no matter what.

"It’s a tricky question [on why Beyonce didn't win any CMAs] because, obviously, Beyoncé made a country album, and Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back. If she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you."

Back in March, I reviewed Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" country album and thought it was actually pretty good. However, even though I give credit to her for taking the change to release a different type of music genre that she clearly was passionate about, as Luke Bryan said - being country isn't just about music - it's a community and a lifestyle.

