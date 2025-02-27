Bear Tries To Break Into Vehicle, Situation Descends Into Absolute Chaos: WATCH

What should you do if a bear tries breaking into your vehicle?

As OutKick readers know, we're pretty big when it comes to the animal thunderdome, nature and OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page and make sure to check it daily).

Whether it's big bucks getting taken down, sharks being terrifying in the water or tourists being idiots in national parks, we have it all.

That now includes a truly incredible video featuring a bear.

Bear chases men after trying to break into vehicle.

The good people over at Whiskey Riff resurfaced an incident from a couple years ago of a bear attempting to break into a vehicle.

How did it go?

Well, it's a masterclass in reminding people wild animals aren't friendly and nature isn't a Disney movie. The bear immediately pivoted its attention from the vehicle to charging the men attempting to intervene.

Watch the incredible footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Stay. Away. From. Wild. Animals.

It's amazing how many times I've said that simple statement in my life. Even though the bear wasn't particularly big, it's definitely still not something you want to scrap with.

While I'm not going to hand out advice on how to handle wild animals, I personally am shooting before I attempt to just rush a wild animal.

That's even more true when it comes to animals that can cause serious damage. Hell, I don't go into the woods without a gun. You simply never know who or what you might run up against.

Better to have it and not need it, then need it and not have it.

Tread carefully, folks. You simply don't know what these creatures are capable of when confronted. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!