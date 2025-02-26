Terrifying Shark Video Goes Viral, Will Keep You Out Of The Water: WATCH

What's it like to be eaten by a shark?

We've seen a lot of crazy animal thunderdome content and nature videos the past few months at OutKick. Some of it has been really cool and fun.

Other footage has been downright terrifying. It's the latter category that brings us here today.

Shark swallows camera.

Some of the most terrifying animals on the planet are sharks. They're the demons of the water, and the movie "Jaws" really amplified just how scary they can be.

The good news is that you're guaranteed to avoid them as long as you stay on dry land. What about if you get in the water and they attack?

We now have a good idea of what it looks like because a shark swallowed a diver's camera. ABC News tweeted the fascinating footage, and it's 100% worth watching if you're a fan of animal thunderdome content.

I believe it was said best in "Jaws" when it was declared that they needed a bigger boat. I don't want anything to do with these animals.

I know not all sharks attack humans. Doesn't matter. Hard pass. I'll keep my feet planted on solid ground far away from their sharp teeth.

Of all the horrible ways to die or get hurt, getting attacked by a shark has to be right at the top of the list. Don't believe me?

Read the story of the USS Indianapolis during WWII. It's pure nightmare fuel. Sharks devastated the survivors of the ship sinking after it delivered the atomic bomb.

It's the most famous shark attack story in the history of the world.

