'Backrooms' Trailer Is Nightmare Fuel If You're Scared Of Empty Offices And Fluorescent Lighting

It never ceases to amaze me how anything — and I mean anything — can be turned into a movie.

I mean, once someone said, "Hey, you know what? I bet you I could make a pretty alright kids movie out of these here emojis," all bets were off.

Now, we've got a horror movie based on some bizarre bit of Internet lore about an unending labyrinth of empty, fluorescently-lit office space.

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I know that sounds strange, but welcome to the Internet.

But, oddly enough, it doesn't look half bad.

The trailer for the new film "Backrooms" — which is being released by A24, meaning your film buff friend is probably crapping his pants with excitement — has been released, and I'm not going to lie, I'd head to the theater for this.

First of all, major props for doing something I can't remember seeing in a horror movie before, and that's combining a regular-style movie with found footage that makes sense in the context of the regular-style movie.

When done right, found footage is fun. That said, there was definitely a point when any idiot with a camera would run around in the woods, thinking they were about to make the next "Blair Witch Project."

They were not.

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But I like the way they're combining the two styles, and isn't it kind of wild how unsettling those rooms are?

Why is that?

We've all seen fluorescently lit office spaces — some have even had the pleasure of working in them — so why is it so creepy?

I think that's part of what makes this movie so interesting, that it doesn't need a poltergeist or a clown that eats people's faces to make your skin crawl.

"Backrooms" stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell, and will hit theaters on May 29.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to bask in the nice, non-creepy glow of the incandescent bulbs in my office…