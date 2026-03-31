Terrifying Preview Released For Psychological Thriller Series With A-List Cast: WATCH

The trailer for "Cape Fear" is out, and it looks like a terrifying ride.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Apple TV

Plot: Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance.

Cast: Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson.

Release date: June 5, 2026

"Cape Fear" trailer released.

Admittedly, I haven't seen the 1991 film by Martin Scorsese starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange.

So, I'm going into "Cape Fear" totally blind. That's certainly not an issue for me. I judge things as they come, and the preview released Tuesday is equal parts horrifying and electric.

Give the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This looks like it's going to be outstanding. The plot sounds captivating, it's clear that it's going to take a very heavy toll on the mind, and the cast is outrageously loaded.

Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson teaming up for a TV series is about as good as it can get. All three are legit A-list talents.

Add in the fact Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are producing, and it's hard to imagine that "Cape Fear" won't be a must-watch series.

It really does feel like entertainment and television are going through a great moment and revival with all the options already out and upcoming.

You can catch "Cape Fear" starting June 5, 2026 on Apple TV. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.