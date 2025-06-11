Babbling Bob Costas Proves The Left Is Even More Out Of Touch Than We Realized

Costas makes us question if we are living with the dumbest people in the history of time.

I was off yesterday, or else I would've taken down Bob Costas sooner. But, I'm back now, so let's get this show on the road.

Bob used to be good. Let's get that out in the open now. Obviously, Bob Costas was good at calling sporting events, or he wouldn't have lasted decades upon decades in the game.

But that was a long time ago. A looooooooooooong time ago.

Lately – and by that I mean over the past decade – he's become maybe the most insufferable play-by-play on the planet. Just the worst. Again, he used to be decent until around 2016, when he anointed himself the moral authority on everything in this country. It's all been downhill since. Predictably, of course.

First, he attacked the NFL, basically saying they were trying to murder all the players during the height of the concussion/CTE argument. Remember that? He got yanked from NBC broadcasts because of that little outburst.

Unfortunately, we still had to suffer through his BS during the baseball playoffs until he retired last fall. There was no more dreadful feeling in the world than seeing Bob Costas on the call for your playoff series. It was the worst. It was just three hours of Bob waxing poetic about some obscure historical fact that nobody cared about.

And he wouldn't shut up about it. And that's not me being mean or biased. That was the internet talking. Baseball fans. The guy just wouldn't shut up.

Now, he's BACK – this time having the audacity to suggest that the propaganda media outlets in this country are suffering under Donald Trump 2.0.

Bob Costas proves the Libs are even more out of touch than we thought possible

When I say these people – and by 'these people,' I mean unhinged lefties – have their heads so far in the sand, they can't possibly breathe … this is what I mean. Right here. They truly believe they are right on everything, and that we're the weird ones.

Bob just compared MAGA to flat-earthers. That's essentially what he said.

Bob Costas really believes that. He thinks he's the moral authority on everything in this country. Remember, this is the same Trump that just won a $15 million defamation lawsuit against ABC! You don't realize how out of touch some of these lunatics really are until you see stuff like that in writing.

And then it really hits you … "My God. I really am surrounded by the dumbest people in the history of time."

Do you ever think about how unlucky we are to be living with the dumbest people in American history? Like, there are so many cool time periods we all could've lived through, and we somehow got placed in this current one. It's amazing, really.

Anyway, fans have hated Bob for years now. Years. When October rolled around, I KNEW I was going to have plenty of #content just based on which fanbase had to suffer through Costas for five games.

It was usually the Yankees, too, which made it 100 times better.

Exhibit A:

Hilarious. He just became so bad. On top of that, he also became the world's top virtue-signaler, which made it so much worse.

Oh well. It is what it is. Trump Derangement Syndrome, as Joe said yesterday, is real. Sometimes, you just don't realize how bad it really is, and how far gone these people really are.

At least the internet is handling Bob being back in the news well: