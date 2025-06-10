Lib Bob Costas Goes Off The Rails Over Trump, Wants ABC, CBS & CNN To Be Even Bigger Lib Windbags

Here we go again with Bob Costas' Trump Derangement Syndrome acting up again.

The 73-year-old bloviating thesaurus sports broadcaster, who loves to use his big words & self-absorbed intellect to tell people below them that he's superior, and you're an idiot, lit into media companies last night during an awards ceremony for not being even bigger Libs than they already are.

Speaking at the Mirror Awards, your typical New York City awards ceremony where a bunch of Lib Big J journalists get into a room to stroke-off each other, Costas went after President Trump and directed media outlets to stop being pussies when it comes to fighting Trump.

Bob's message to CEOs: Stop settling lawsuits brought against them by Trump's legal team.

In other words, be even bigger Libs because Bob said so.

In Bob's view, CNN would be much more successful if they didn't present two sides in its coverage of Trump.

I'm not putting words into Bob's mouth. He said it Monday night. Here we go:

"And what also has happened here is that, because he is the president, to a certain extent, who he is and what he does, and what is done in his name, has been normalized so that responsible journalists have to pretend that there’s always two sides to this. There really isn’t two sides to much of what Donald Trump represents," Costas railed.

"If someone says – and the idea that you have to find somebody who will not just defend Donald Trump, but valorize it, even on CNN or wherever else, just in the name of being balanced– look, if someone is contending that the Earth is flat, in order to appear objective, you are not required to say, ‘Well, maybe it might be oblong.’ No, it’s not."

In other words, CNN should just give one side when covering Trump & go even deeper off the TDS cliff.

Has Bob Costas looked at the ratings for these Lib media outlets?

Delusional Bob also went off last night over how CBS handled a lawsuit after a 60 Minutes producer resigned in April. "Lead '60 Minutes' Producer Quits After Turning Show Into Propagandistic Filth," is how we addressed that story back in April.

What did 60 Minutes look like while Bill Owens was in charge? You might remember how the news magazine show fawned over the German government cracking down on free speech.

Or you might remember when Lesley Stahl asked an Israeli hostage if Hamas starved him or if the terrorist "just didn't have any food."

Bob Costas wants more of this questioning.

At a time when CNN and MSNBC are in big trouble — The Hollywood Reporter wrote "The Final Flicker of Cable News as We Know It," back in Feburary — Delusional Bob believes the the smart business play is to tell Trump to kiss their asses.

That's exactly what a Trump Derangement Syndrome patient would say.

Meanwhile, Fox is absolutely destroying the Lib media. In April, Fox had 13 of the 14 highest-rated cable news shows on television. CNN couldn't place a single show in the top 25.

Bob's solution might be one of the dumbest ideas this supposedly smart man has ever uttered.

Let's see if there's an executive dumb enough to listen.