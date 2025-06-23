Epic Video Shows B-2 Bombers Returning After Smashing Iran, Footage Is Pure America: WATCH

The B-2 stealth bombers are stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Some epic video has surfaced of B-2 bombers returning to America after bombing Iran.

President Donald Trump ordered the military to carry out a massive attack on three different nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday morning local time.

Fordow and Natanz were both hit by GBU-57 bunker busters carried by a total of seven B-2 stealth bombers. A total of 12 GBU-57s were dropped on Fordow and two were dropped on Natanz.

The GBU-57 is a 30,000-pound bunker buster designed to take out compounds and facilities hidden deep underground.

B-2 stealth bombers return to America.

The bombing mission required the planes to stay in the air for a staggering 37 hours without landing. They were refueled along the way by air tankers and also received a fighter jet escort when entering Iranian air space.

It's an incredible example of American power.

The bombers returned to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Sunday afternoon, and an incredible video captured the moment they landed after a successful mission.

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts

There's something simply majestic about stealth bombers. They're such an incredible piece of American engineering that you just have to stare at it in awe.

As I tweeted over the weekend, Russia doesn't have an active stealth bomber. China doesn't have an active stealth bomber. America has a stealth bomber that can fly around the world without stopping to wipe out heavily-defended nuclear sites.

We are not the same.

The moment below from College Gameday perfectly sums up how it feels to see a stealth bomber in real life.

Just guys being dudes.

Be grateful the United States of America has weapons and tools other countries couldn't dream of having. It's what makes sure our military remains the strongest on the planet.