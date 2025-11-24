Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With Insane Performance Of Legendary Rock Song: WATCH

Avery Anna is going viral with a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "No More Tears."

Rising country star Avery Anna has the internet talking after a truly insane performance of a famous rock song.

Anna is making a name for herself in the industry, and it certainly appears like she has superstar written all over her.

The 21-year-old singer has released two studio albums, and has a staggering 490,000 followers on Instagram.

Not bad for someone who has only been in the game for a quick minute.

Avery Anna goes viral with incredible Ozzy Osbourne cover.

Avery Anna recently shared a video of herself performing Ozzy Osbourne's legendary song "No More Tears," and it's a must-watch.

You'd think she was a rock star and not a country singer if you didn't know anything prior to seeing the footage of her performance.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It took no time at all for reactions to roll in on the Instagram post. The comments are popping:

Hell yeah🔥🔥🔥

YEAHHH SHREDDD🔥🔥

My fav rockstar

Rockstar baby girl

Insaneeee🔥

The best rockstar

Absolute queen!!!

Yes. Maam.

@avery.anna.music gots the sauce. This was epic

YOU ARE THAT GIRL

Ummm OKAY Avery pop off

Definitely not to sweet for rock and roll

ICONIC

literally never heard a better cover of this song 🔥👏

I'm not kidding when I say that's one of the best cover performances that I've ever seen. She absolutely crushed it. As I said, Avery Anna has superstar written all over, and she has now made it clear she's capable of crossing over into multiple genres. Well done, Avery. Wildly impressive. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.