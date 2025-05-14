Country Stars Have Internet Buzzing With Awesome Duet Of Hit Song: WATCH

Riley Green and Avery Anna teamed up for a performance that is going viral online.

As OutKick readers know, Green is one of the biggest names in country music. The man is one of the biggest draws in the genre, and it's been that way for a couple of years at this point.

He has legit star power. Anna, while not even a fraction as famous, is making her way up the country ladder.

Riley Green, Avery Anna team up for viral performance.

Well, Anna got a bit of a boost when she joined forces with Green last week for a performance of his hit song "Don't Mind If I Do."

Green made the song with Ella Langley, and while nobody can replace her voice and skills, Anna certainly held her own.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There was plenty of support in the comments for both singers:

It's always great to see two talented singers combine forces for an awesome performance. It almost always gets the internet buzzing.

It's not hard to see why in this case. It's a great song from Green and Anna killed it filling in for Ella Langley. Having said that, let's all just be honest that nobody can replace Langley.

It's impossible to replicate her vibe and voice.

Props to both of them for putting on a great performance. You love to see it. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.