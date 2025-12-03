Australian Couple Tells Lovely Story Of Moving To Texas & Being Surrounded By Ass After Discovering Twin Peaks

An Australian couple who relocated their family to Texas several months ago found themselves "surrounded by ass" after taking their family to a wholesome restaurant called Twin Peaks.

Andrew and Laura had no idea what they were walking into when they entered the breastaurant on a busy Friday night a couple of months ago. Or so they say. They could have taken one look at the attire worn by the waitresses and opted to go elsewhere.

They opted instead, and props to them for doing so, to have themselves a night to remember. Powering through a family dinner when you were unprepared to be surrounded by women in revealing attire isn’t an easy task.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Their failure to do any research led to a touching story about finding the American dream, getting a taste of culture, and the beauty of discovery. They shared their inspiring story on TikTok.

"When you thought you were walking into a wholesome family restaurant in Texas…," the video's caption says.

"(Note to self, do your research first.) hahaha. We joke about the (peach emoji) but in all seriousness, the waitresses were so sweet and beautiful. Definitely a night to remember."

Couple Seeking Wholesome Texas Dinner Learns What a Breastaurant Is

In the clip, Andrew is doing all he can not to get caught noticing any of the scenery as he and Laura discuss their mistake turned blessing. He says, "Thought it looked like a cool place on the outside."

Laura agreed while pointing out that they brought the kids with them before adding, "We're just surrounded by ass. Asses out everywhere."

She was lighthearted about it all and that's how you make the best of an unexpected situation. The night could have been a complete disaster with the husband sleeping on the couch. It doesn’t appear as if that happened here.

What a great lesson to be learned, and we have Twin Peaks to thank for that. When life surrounds you with ass during a wholesome family dinner, as you're doing your best to make your way in a new country, you make the most of it.

It's stories like this one that help you get out of bed in the morning.