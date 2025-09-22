Take Notes: Twin Peaks Waitress Demonstrates How To Correctly Eat Wings

If you're searching for a way to end up with clean bones, and who isn’t, this Twin Peaks waitress has you covered. She's in uniform for her tutorial, but appears to be putting this all together for the love of the chicken wing game and not for her employer.

This isn’t the hold a wing up on one end and push down method I've seen elsewhere either. Cam Head's journey to clean bones starts with a simple twisting technique that makes it possible for there to be nothing but meat left when she's finished.

If you're looking for tips on clean bones for the drummettes, you're out of luck. This Florida waitress is a flats-only kind of girl. She explained, "It's flats only over here. I don’t do them drums."

Cam's method leaves the tinniest bit of meat on the bone and once you take care of that, you're left with nothing but clean bones and a bunch of meat ready for the dipping.

What's a successful tutorial without a celebratory dance? I'd argue it's a boring lecture that you're going to watch due to the Twin Peaks uniform, but you're going to come away from it feeling as if she didn’t give it her all.

You don’t want that and, thankfully, in this case, neither did she.

She’s Got the Wing Technique Down, and the Outfit Doesn’t Hurt Either

There you have it: a chicken wing, flats only, tutorial. You can watch it a handful of times to make sure that you have it all down, but it seems straightforward enough.

The Twin Peaks waitress uniform I don’t believe is required in order to execute this method successfully. Neither are the oversized gloves. That said, I don’t think they'll do any harm if you wear either of them.

By the way, I'm never going to attempt this. No disrespect to the tutorial, I'm a sucker for a good tutorial. I'm also far too impatient to start twisting the ends of the flats.

I eat like a wild animal. It's a miracle the bones survive at all.