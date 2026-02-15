Australia Has Taken The Escalating Battle Over Bikinis To The Buses

This is what we all feared back in 2022 when the rumblings of one upset mom at a family water park over a G-string made headlines. Where does it end? Not at that water park, that's for sure.

This is a battle that has taken place for years and is still going on over in Australia. They went after the G-string at public pools in Sydney, and now they're going after bikinis on buses.

The people of Australia don't want this. But that hasn’t stopped the crackdown. The Northern Beaches Council in Sydney has banned passengers from boarding buses in bikinis, reports news.com.au.

Signs for the complimentary "Hop, Skip and Jump" bus have been put up recently that read, "Please dress appropriately. Clothing must be worn over swimwear."

The blow to the "sun's out, buns out culture" means you're expected to cover up your swimwear after a day at the beach as bus drivers can refuse to let you on if your clothing is "likely to dirty or damage the vehicle, or cause inconvenience or damage to other passengers or the driver."

A spokesperson added, according to The Guardian, that it includes "a passenger is wearing wet or sandy clothing that could impact the cleanliness and comfort of the shared transport environment."

First The Pools, Now The Buses. Where Does It Stop?

And don’t try to be cute and attempt to board wearing a dry bikini on the bus. After all, there's no way for them to tell if you're dry or wet. It appears to be a presumed wet swimwear policy.

The spokesperson answered when asked if you could wear dry swimwear, "Council drivers cannot tell if swimwear is wet." Where does this end?

Candy Bingham, the deputy mayor of the Northern Beaches council, told the Daily Telegraph that some swimwear is "confronting" to elderly passengers. She specifically called out "thong-style bikinis."

She added, "The girls get on and all they have on is their bikinis. People are worried about the hygiene aspect when they sit on the seats … swimmers, wet from the beach and covered in sand, make a mess and leave the seats damp."

It went from an attack on G-strings to bikinis and from the public pools now to the buses. Pretty soon you're only going to be allowed to wear your bikinis inside your own homes in Sydney. Where's the fun in that?