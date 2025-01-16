Australia's Battle Over G-Strings Continues As Sydney Council's Ban Has Reignited The Debate

As if 2025 couldn’t get any crazier. The debate over g-strings in Australia, which has heated up over the last few years, has been reignited thanks to a council in Sydney going through with a ban on the type of bikinis at public pools.

As the debate was raging last year, we - the OutKick Culture Department - made our stance on the matter crystal clear. We stand shoulder to shoulder with those on the right side of history. Those who support G-strings.

This nearly 100-year battle Down Under took an insane turn earlier this month when a council in Greater Sydney announced that it is banning G-string bikinis at its public pools, reports The Guardian.

The announcement didn't give any details about how the rule would be enforced and the debate about G-strings in Australia was back on.

The Blue Mountains Leisure Centres (BMLC), part of the Blue Mountains City Council, posted about "confusion" surrounding "appropriate swimwear" at their pools.

"Much of [the confusion] focused on a poster showing the kind of swimwear that is and isn’t appropriate. It’s important to remember that these images are indicative only," the post read.

"In particular, the image of ‘revealing swimwear/thongs’ has raised some eyebrows. This image refers to thongs and G-strings – not bikini tops and bottoms."

Australia, you can take those G-string bans and shove them where the sun doesn't shine

You read that right. No thongs and no G-strings are allowed and if you weren’t clear about that, the next line of the Facebook post drove the point home.

"Thongs and G-string swimwear is not acceptable for males or females when visiting our leisure centres. Bikinis are acceptable and considered recognised swimwear."

Absolutely disgusting. Who are these people going out of their way to police what can be worn at a public pool? The debate was so hot under the post that it has since been deleted.

That's a good start. Fight the good fight and get these types of disgusting posts taken down. Then take aim at the rules. Stage G-string sit-ins at the pools until they stop the unnecessary overreach into swimwear.

We don’t want any G-strings or bikini bans to trickle their way over here. That's why we assist in the fight over there. Do the right thing, Australia. Make G-Strings Great Again!