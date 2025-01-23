Australians Weigh In On The G-String Ban Controversy That Continues To Grab The World's Attention

We know exactly where those in charge of passing laws and making rules stand on the G-string debate in Australia. A lot of them hate bikini bottoms and have gone out of their way to ban them.

Disgusting, I know. But where do the Australian people stand on the issue?

Ultimately, if the majority are on the right side of the controversy and support G-strings, then any attempt to ban them won’t be successful.

Now, before you dismiss this as something that you shouldn’t worry about, remember that there's always the possibility that some blue-haired freak sees the ban work in another country and decides to try it here.

Before you know it, there are no G-string mandates being issued left and right, and we're living in a society that no longer has the freedoms our parents enjoyed.

You don’t want that and neither do I. The debate was reignited earlier this month when a council in Greater Sydney announced a G-string ban at its public pools.

That prompted news.com.au to get out among the Australian people and see what they thought about the item of swimwear. They asked almost 2,000 people whether G-strings should be banned in the wild.

The Australian people have spoken and they want G-strings

What they found is that a majority of the people do NOT support a ban. 67 percent of those that were asked want to live in a world with G-strings. That leaves you wondering what is wrong with the other 23 percent.

One of the men asked suggested, wisely I might add, that they not just be allowed, but that they "promote them."

Another added, "Personally, I don’t wear them, but I think people should be able to wear what they want to wear."

Of course, people should be allowed to wear what they want. That's part of living in a free society. One of the respondents had this to say, "Why would you want to ban anything if people are happy to wear something that shows off their bum — whether it be big, small, gorgeous. Wear what you like."

Beautifully said. The people calling for bans are obviously upset that they can’t pull off the G-string look themselves. They should be ignored.