Actress Has Absurd Overreaction To Comedian's Puerto Rico Joke: VIDEO

Aubrey Plaza and Tony Hinchcliffe probably won't be meeting up for drinks in the near future.

Hinchcliffe has become the top target of the woke mob ever since he made a joke during a Donald Trump that Puerto Rico is a "floating island of garbage."

Due to the fact we live in a time when some people are ultra-sensitive, many in the media and on social media are acting like the popular comedian said the most offensive thing imaginable. In reality, he was a comedian who made a joke.

You can laugh or you can choose to not find it funny. That's up to you, but there's no question it was a joke - unlike Joe Biden calling Donald Trump's supporters "garbage."

Aubrey Plaza cusses out Tony Hinchcliffe over Puerto Rico joke.

Well, the former "Parks and Rec" star is fired up and made it known Tuesday night that she's very angry with Hinchcliffe. In fact, she's so angry she even chose to speak for her dead grandmother.

"As a Puerto Rican woman, I just wanted to very quickly respond to the racist joke that was made at that Trump rally about Puerto Rico, where most of my family is from. Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark. But if she was alive today, I think she would say, ‘Tony Hinchcliffe, go fuck yourself.’ And yes, the Wall Street Journal can quote me on that," Plaza said at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

You can watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's honestly incredible how much people are overreacting to this situation. You know things are bad when Jon Stewart has to be the voice of reason.

Tony Hinchcliffe is a very successful comedian. What does a comedian do? Make jokes, and the jokes should be edgy. That's a good thing. It's not a bad thing.

Instead of everyone just moving on, some have decided to turn jokes into a national scandal, and we now have Aubrey Plaza making up quotes that she thinks her grandmother would say. Completely unhinged behavior.

Furthermore, and I can't believe this even needs to be said, Hinchcliffe's joke can't be racist. Puerto Rico isn't a race. It's an ethnicity.

Now, this is apparently very confusing for people. Being white is a race. Being an American citizen is a nationality. Being an American citizen with great parents who are German gives you German ethnicity.

Saying you hate white people is an example of being extremely racist. Saying you dislike Germans or Americans, while offensive, isn't racist in the least bit. It's amazing how definitions of words are just being completely ignored in an attempt to score cheap political points.

Words have meanings and definitions, and those mean something. Aubrey Plaza thought she was dunking on Tony Hinchcliffe, and instead, proved she has no idea race and ethnicity are two very different things.

It's time for people to relax and go live life. No joke is worth this kind of attention and drama. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.