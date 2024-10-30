Joe Biden Calls Trump Supporters 'Garbage,' Social Media Unleashes Reactions

People aren't happy with President Joe Biden after he trashed supporters of Donald Trump.

Biden was speaking during a Kamala Harris campaign call when he appeared to react to a joke about Puerto Rico from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. The insult comedian joked during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally that Puerto Rico is a "floating island of garbage."

*FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE PRO-AMERICA CONTENT*

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American," Biden said during the campaign call with Election Day this upcoming Tuesday.

The video is nothing short of infuriating for millions of regular Americans.

Social media reacts to Joe Biden calling supporters of Donald Trump "garbage"

It didn't take long at all for reactions to flood in on social media as people slammed the appalling comment from the sitting President.

Check out some of the reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Even Vice President candidate JD Vance weighed in by slamming his comments with a very powerful tweet.

It's definitely worth noting that the media acted like the world was coming to an end because Tony Hinchcliffe - a popular comedian - made a joke about Puerto Rico. He made many jokes during his Sunday appearance at the rally.

That's what comedians do, and instead of people laughing and moving on, it became the biggest story in America for two days.

Will the media keep that same energy now that the President called half the country "garbage"? Hinchcliffe is simply a comedian. He's entertaining but has no actual power or influence in terms of running the country.

Joe Biden very literally is the most powerful American on the planet, and he called supporters of Donald Trump "garbage." There's simply no excuse for that kind of rhetoric.

I can guarantee you Trump and his campaign are going to use this comment for everything it's worth, and they absolutely should. A huge mistake from Biden that has been trending since Tuesday night. We'll see where it goes from here. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.