AT&T Lily Wears A Coat And Nothing Else For Charity, Charlie Sheen Slept With How Many Women & Phillip Rivers!

Also, the lying LIBS are after JD Vance again.

Second Hump Day of December? Two weeks (and one day) away from Christmas? Army-Navy this weekend? Phillip Rivers back in the NFL?

I mean, who has it better than us today? I can't think of a single entity. We're on top of the mountain. It doesn't get much better than being in the US of A today. We're on a roll right now. We have all the momentum, and we don't intend to lose it any time soon.

Let's go.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where AT&T Lily raises $500,000 with her exclusive pictures just in time for the holiday season.

What else? I've got the LIBS attacking JD Vance and wife Usha, Tim Walz melting down over Trump (again), and Charlie Sheen answers the all-important question of "how many women have you had sex with in one night?"

And if that doesn't earn a Hump Day click, I don't know what will!

Grab you a lager for National Lager Day, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

How about the Facebook Libs trying to take down JD Vance?

I've always been confused by "beer" and "lager." I feel like society is generally confused by those two, right? In reality, they're one and the same, with a twist: all lager is beer, but not all beer is lager.

You with me? I guess the only difference is that a lager is brewed at lower temps than other types of beer. That's it. Now, nobody here – and I mean NOBODY – gives a shit, and that's fair. I don't either. I really just needed a way to start class and an excuse to show an all-time classic Friends clip.

And, it seems that I've done it!

I know there are Seinfeld snobs out there that hate Friends because it's not Seinfeld, but I won't tolerate that nonsense here. Not on my watch. Mount Rushmore of 90s TV shows? SURE!

1. Friends

2. King of Queens

3. Seinfeld

4. Raymond

Non-negotiable. Frankly, I'd probably throw Family Matters in there at 4, but we respect Peter Boyle around here.

OK, now that that's out of the way, let's get class rolling. The filthy, disgusting LIBS are at it, again!

Let's check in with Charlie Sheen!

I mean, it's just pathetic. The Libs just refuse to quit, which I respect. But also, it's so pathetic.

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.

I laughed out loud at that one. Nicely done, Mr. (soon-to-be) President. Don't give the LIBS an inch. I always say it. They'll do anything to take back the White House. This is just the beginning. They are terrified of JD Vance. Absolutely terrified.

You know why? He's Trump, but younger, smarter, and he's more appealing to those on-the-fence voters. The Dems hate that, and they know they have nobody currently in the rotation who can compete with him.

So, naturally, they have to resort to nonsense like this. Clearly BSing a picture of someone who looks like JD Vance, and making it go viral enough to the point where JD has to respond.

Luckily, our guy is more than capable of holding his own.

Speaking of … Charlie Sheen is still tossing HEAT in 2025 (starts at the 36:40 mark on YouTube):

Tim's Thanksgiving, AT&T Lily's charitable endeavors & man, it's good to have Phillip Rivers back

Five women in one night. Thoughts? First impressions?

As bad as this sounds, I'm a little surprised. I figured it would be higher. I think it is higher. Charlie Sheen was an absolute firecracker back in his prime. No shot the number is only five.

I can still remember the PEAK Charlie Sheen days back in the late 2000s. When the real falloff began. The Two-and-a-Half Men drama. The substance abuse stuff. The interview.

THE interview:

I remember that like it was yesterday. It's ALL America could talk about for weeks. The Charlie Sheen collapse was wild to watch in real time.

Seems like he's back on track now, though. He's got a memoir out that he's promoting, and, frankly, it HAS to be must-read stuff. I hate reading books. Can't stand them.

I'd read the Charlie Sheen tell-all.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a Hump Day night. First up? Tim Walz is STILL whining about Trump calling him "the r-word."

Man. This is the good stuff, boys and girls. What incredible times we live in right now.

Tim Walz playing Yahtzee with his family on Thanksgiving night, only to have it interrupted by Trump calling him the "seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota," is, objectively, hilarious. I can't stop picturing it. I like to imagine his insufferable TikTok daughter reading it on the couch and openly weeping.

Next? I know AT&T Lily is a huge LIB, but she's still hot and recently revealed she raised over $500,000 earlier this year by selling her exclusive pictures for charity.

And, during this season of giving, how can you not love that?

In an exclusive Instagram reveal, AT&T Lily even unleashed a few extra photos that didn't make the original cut. She'd like you to click here to see them.

She's also asking folks for suggestions for the next person to join her "OnlyPhilanthropy" team. Can't WAIT to see who she picks!

We’ve raised over half a million dollars together this year. Now let’s grow this into something bigger, stranger, more powerful, with more creators jumping in," she said in the above Instagram post.

Amen, Milana! Let's make this thing an empire!

OK, that's it for today. Good Hump Day. We're going to end this class in the only possible way – with Phillip Damn Rivers sending chills down your spine for 90 straight seconds.

God, it's good to have this cowboy back in the NFL. It's a better place today than it was yesterday.

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You believe Charlie Sheen? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.



