AT&T Lily Undresses In A Bed Of Flowers, FSU's Iconic Cowgirl Is Pumped For Football & What A National Anthem!

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we gear up for college football season with famous FSU cowgirl Jenn Sterger, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a solid week of #content, AT&T Lily is back with more behind-the-scenes footage, Michelle Obama and Elaine from Seinfeld are being beyond bitchy and insufferable, and we've got a brand-new sign erected at the sight of the most insane golf course beatdown I've ever seen.

What a moment for this course. The local economy is about to THRIVE in this Canadian town.

Grab you some fries for National Fry Day, wash it down with a free slurpee for 7/11 Day, and THEN settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Are these two the most insufferable women on the planet?

I'm quite sure we've done this one before, but I'm gonna need to go ahead and recycle my Mount Rushmore of Fries today. Lord knows there ain't anything else going on.

McDonald's (duh, don't overthink it) Burger King (remember their chicken fries?) Checkers (probably has a case to be higher) Wendy's (but only in the old-school yellow cup)

I'd also accept: Chick-Fil-A, although the end pieces of waffle fries are disgusting, so it's a slippery little slope, and … sweet potato!

That's right. Some people scoff at sweet potato fries, but, done right, they are electric. Dip those bad boys in some marshmallow sauce and you have yourself a damn party. Plus, you save on calories (not really, but it makes you feel like less of a fat slob).

Anyway, down to business …

Hate to start a big Friday class with Michelle Obama and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, but this little bitch-fest deserves a second look:

What a week of #content!

Incredible conversation here from two of the wealthiest women in America. To sit there, with straight faces, and talk about how tough you have it – when you're both worth over $300 million – is batshit crazy.

It's so delusional, even for a pair of insufferable Libs. And yes, I know Elaine is worth way more than $250 million given her family is LOADED. Believe me, I went to school with her son – I'm well aware.

PS: how about beta boy Craig just sitting there and taking it? Doesn't even say a word. Doesn't push back at all. What a simp. Perfect for the Democrat Party.

The good news here is that we no longer have to worry about Michelle Obama running for president, because she's clearly an idiot. I used to think she could seriously win. Not after that. I think we're safe.

The bad news is that Seinfeld just became a bit of a bummer of a watch. Sad.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big week. Alberta Springs Golf Course bats leadoff today!

AT&T Lily takes us behind the scenes, Travis' transformation & what an anthem!

A surprisingly strong week, given the time of year. Nice work, internet! Couple thoughts …

1. Sydney Sweeney is literally the only thing that could make me go see a superhero movie at 32. Unless Tobey Maguire reprises his role as Spider-Man. That's it.

2. Is Kamala Harris dumber than Michelle and Elaine? Bacon as a spice? What does that even mean? I truly don't understand.

3. NASCAR's Natalie Decker refuses to stop posting thirst. What a comeback for her this summer.

4. Jenn Sterger! The OG influencer that turned everyone on thanks to some timely B-roll is ready to rock and roll this season.

Camp starts in two weeks. We've got Week 0 in about six weeks. Like I always say, NOW is the time to get those summer chores taken care of. Let's be smart, fellas.

5. Emily Mayfield! I believe this is her first time back in this class in at least a year. What a cameo. Think she's ready for Baker to cook this season? Lord knows I am.

Speaking of the NFL, let's go ahead and rapid-fire this final class of the week into a big Friday night. First up? Let's go ahead and check in with Travis Kelce!

Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! What a transformation! I knew Travis was a different dude since he started banging Taylor, but it's jarring when you see it laid out like this. Impressive stuff. I don't particularly like either version, but at least the last one was good at football.

I ain't TOUCHING him in my fantasy drafts next month. No shot. Won't make that mistake again.

Next? Before we hit the sunflower fields with Lily, let's belt out quite possibly the worst rendition of the national anthem … ever?

My God. Is that autotune? Is that what we're going for here?

Could you imagine being in the park for that, and listening live? I'd walk out. I'd rather listen to Roseanne Barr sing it for 24 hours straight than ever have to sit through that again. At least she'd use her actual voice.

Well, on second thought …

Yep. Scratch that. I take it all back. What a moment in time that was. An all-timer.

OK, that's it for today – and this week! I know Joe covered AT&T Lily's philanthropic efforts earlier this week, but she gave the fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the sausage was made yesterday, and it's probably worthy of another look.

Enjoy!

See y'all Monday.

