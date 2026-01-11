Athletes Can't Stay Out Of Sydney Sweeney's DMs & Her Boyfriend Scooter Braun Reportedly Isn't Happy About It

So, you want to date Sydney Sweeney? Get in line. The actress, model, elegant user of the underutilized armbra is evidently on the receiving end of many DMs from athletes.

The latest involving the 28-year-old actress is that athletes can't stop shooting their shots with her and her 44-year-old boyfriend, Scooter Braun, isn’t happy about it at all.

Apparently, if what sources told The Sun is true, he wasn't prepared for this part of being in a relationship with one of the hottest women on the planet. Again, if true, I don't know what he was expecting.

Let's unpack what The Sun's report says. It alleges that Braun's having a hard time adjusting to all that goes into dating an A-lister such as Sydney Sweeney.

He reportedly finds the athletes "constantly" sliding into her DMs "incredibly disrespectful," despite the fact that Sweeney blocks and ignores them.

The Reality of Dating One of Hollywood’s Hottest Stars

But these allegations from unnamed sources didn’t stop there. They added there could be some other issues in the relationship brewing as well. Braun is being labeled "old school" for wanting to spend time with Sweeney, who has a need for "me-time."

"Sydney has always been fiercely independent," according to The Sun's source. "She values time alone — whether that’s traveling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that."

How will they ever make it through that? Are DMs and me-time really about to dismantle what these two have built through public PDA sessions? I'm not buying it.

Are hot young professional athletes even Sydney Sweeney's type? From her last two public relationships, the answer to that appears to be no. She seems to prefer a business-minded gentleman a little older and not quite as hot.

I'm not judging, by the way, but I don’t think Scooter Braun has anything to worry about. She was single for a while after calling off her engagement to Jonathan Davino and ended up with Scooter after all.

Now if there are any 40-something year-old successful businessmen in those DMs, he might have something to worry about.