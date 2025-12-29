Fake News Churns Out Sydney Sweeney Dating A Soccer Player Rumors, He Denies Them

The internet tried to play matchmaker, and Pulisic wasn’t having it.

Sydney Sweeney has had plenty of rumors about her dating life make the rounds since calling off her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino. The latest, despite being spotted on more than one occasion with Scooter Braun, linked her to a soccer player.

The sad attempt by fake news to create some buzz for the sport of soccer ahead of the World Cup, which is coming to the U.S. in 2026, said the actress was dating USMNT star Christian Pulisic. The truth is that he has a girlfriend and it's not Sydney.

Pullisic has been dating pro golfer Alexa Melton since sometime in 2024. She probably wasn’t thrilled about the rumors linking him to the pop culture powerhouse. Not many would be. So he came out soon after the rumors surfaced to shut them down.

He wrote on his Instagram Story addressing the rumors, "Also please stop with the made up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people's lives."

He also commented on one of the posts spreading the rumors, "Fake news guys let's stop the silly rumor."

Is This All Part of Soccer’s Never-Ending PR Push?

There you have it, Christian Pulisic, who a search of the internet tells me is a soccer star who goes by the nickname "Captain America," is not dating actress and occasional thirst trapper Sydney Sweeney.

I don’t know who was behind the rumors, but good luck convincing me that the powers that be behind the curtain in soccer didn’t play any part in it. They chose "Captain America" of all the soccer players and Sydney Sweeney by chance?

The World Cup just so happens to be returning for the first time since the 90s? It's all a coincidence I suppose.

The push for soccer in the United States has been going on my entire life. I've seen many attempts to make the sport as popular as the big four are here.

This might be the saddest.

I'm with Pulisic here. Leave these people alone. He's in a relationship already, he has a lot of running around to do on the field, and he doesn’t need to be running around putting out fake news fires off of it.