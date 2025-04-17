Apple TV MLB Girl Tricia Whitaker Busts Out, White House Aid Margo Martin Grabs Attention & Unfiltered Corso!

Over the hump and safely onto the other side! Now, it's sad, because the other side no longer includes Lee Corso, but still. We still have a few more months. No reason to sob quite yet.

Remember that one time Lee called a kid a midget on ESPN? And also dropped an F-bomb? And also tried to shake hands with a blind kid? God, what a ride it's been.

Anyway, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we turn on an entire dugout with Apple TV's Tricia Whitaker, and go from there.

What else? I've got plenty of Corso stuff, the Dems have reached peak levels of idiocy (which is impressive given their bar), and this scrub QB from Tennessee who just lost millions because he overplayed his hand has officially annoyed the shit out of me.

And you know what? I don't even know if it's his fault. Nico whatever-the-hell-his-last-name-is might be the nicest person in the world. This may all be his daddy's fault. I have no clue.

But he's lost the plot. I'm so tired of hearing his name. Looks like he's going to … UCLA … now? Great. Enjoy it, brother! I'm sure that'll compare to the atmosphere over at Neyland.

We'll get to it. And then, we're DONE with it.

Grab you a drink, pour it out for Lee, hammer down another one to make up for lost time – and THEN, settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Lee Corso: it's time, but still sad

I mean, how in the hell are we gonna replace that sort of energy? God, the prime College GameDay years – I'd say from 2005-2015 – were the best. PEAK sports television.

And now … Lee, who turns 90 in August, is hanging up the headgear. It's time. It's past time, frankly. Still, it's sad.

We all grew up with Lee Corso. Watched him for three hours from our living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and parking lots. Do you know how many hungover mornings Lee got me through in college?

He's America's comfort food. Our hair of the dog. Our appetizer to a loaded Saturday afternoon slate of college football entrées. There is, and has been, no one better.

But it's been a rough ride since about 2020 – the year Lee did all the shows virtually because of COVID. He missed a ton of shows last year. And the year before. All for health-related reasons. Obviously, we all saw the writing on the wall.

The Lee Corso we've gotten on College GameDay the past few years – especially last year – has been a shell of the man we grew up with.

Nick Saban is the heir apparent. He's great. He'll continue to be great.

But he ain't Lee. Nobody is.

Thanks for the ride. Despite what you told us, it was fast as hell.

Why are the Dems dying on this hill?

God, he's the best. One more show. Give it all you got, Lee. Leave it all out on the field. Sure, we haven't been able to understand a word you've said in years, but it's OK. We don't care.

Go out with a bang. Drop another F-bomb. Make a racist joke. Tell us how you really feel. I want one more GameDay of Peak Corso, and then he can ride off into the sunset like the hero he is.

On a totally unrelated note … only 128 days until Week 0. For context, Trump's been in office 87 days, so just 40 days more than that! And it's flown by, right? RIGHT?!

We're having fun! Just ask the Dems, who this week have chosen, inexplicably, to die on the "Maryland Man" hill.

Amazing. Simply, amazing:

Tricia, Nico & Margo, oh my!

My God. These people are just the worst. I know I say it every week, but it's just so insufferable. They're unhinged. They're insane. Their heads are so far up their own asses, it's almost anatomically impossible.

But they figure it out. Every single time, they figure it out.

I just can't believe the left is drawing THIS line in the sand. I knew their standards were low, if not non-existent. I knew they were scumbags. I knew they were vile, disgusting, vicious creatures.

But this? Defending this guy? Sticking up for THIS guy? Really? I don't get it. I really, truly, don't get it.

You know what I'd rather? Instead of Trump deporting his ass, we should've just hung him in the street. There. How's that for old-school justice? That make you weak in the knees, Hillary? Good! He's disgusting. He's a wife-beater. He's an MS-13 terrorist.

The Dems have chosen two ridiculous hills to die on over the past year: men in women's sports, and this. And both are an 80-20, if not a 90-10 issue.

This is why they lose elections. It's absurd. It's gross. They're the worst.

Moving the hell on …

… to the rapid-fire portion of today's class! First up? I'm still annoyed, so I'll go ahead and get this one out of the way, too:

I'm so over this Nico lamaleava situation. I don't know the kid from Adam, but he's also making a shit-ton of money, so I don't mind ripping him. When you make millions, all bets are off. College kids aren't allowed to be sheltered anymore. Not in an NIL world.

This kid is insane. He's not that good. Wasn't that good last year. He needs to fire whoever is advising him right now – and it sounds like his dad certainly played a role – and course-correct real quick.

He's gone from starting at Tennessee (!!!) to … UCLA.

And he's reportedly going to make less money doing so! AND, what money he does make, is gonna be taxed out the ass because he's in liberal California.

Please let this be a wake-up call for college football. NIL is fine. I believe if kids make substantial money for their school, they should be compensated fairly.

But holding out? Come on. That's nonsense. This whole thing was nonsense. I'm sick of seeing this kid on my Twitter. Let's move on, for the love of God.

Two more on the way out … starting with someone who I never grow tired of seeing on my timeline – Trump aid Margo Martin!

Welcome back to class, Margo! Unlike the disgusting liberal elites who spent the week caping up for a "Maryland Man," you were boots on the ground with Trump making sure his ass stays out of the US of A.

Choose your fighter, boys and girls.

I choose Margo … and Apple TV MLB girl, Tricia Whitaker!

She takes us into a big Thursday night.

See you tomorrow.

