Bombshell Podcast Shines Light On Infamous Military Scandal, Medal Of Honor Hero: WATCH

A new episode of the "Antihero Podcast" is a must-watch for military history buffs.

Air Force legend and Medal of Honor hero John Chapman is back in the news amid a major scandal with the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The 24th STS CCT - a Tier One unit - was killed in March 2002 during the Battle of Takur Ghar. The SEAL Team 6 team he was attached to retreated down the mountains in Afghanistan after coming under heavy enemy fire.

Chapman stayed and fought by himself as he slowly died of his wounds. Yet, alone and without help, he continued to engage enemy fighters and saved the ST6 operators and the QRF element flying in.

For those of you who have never seen the bone-chilling footage of his one-man last stand, you can watch it below.

Despite all the facts laid out above, Chapman wasn't honored with a standalone exhibit at the museum. Britt Slabinski - one of the ST6 operators who left Chapman and also a museum board member - was also awarded the MoH and did receive his own exhibit.

No matter how the decision was made, the optics alone are absolutely horrendous.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Eye-witness to John Chapman's heroics goes public.

The situation surrounding John Chapman, the SEALs who left him and the true story has been surrounded in controversy for years. The Navy even allegedly tried to block Chapman from receiving the Medal of Honor.

Few people involved in the battle have ever spoken out about it publicly, but the tide appears to be shifting amid renewed coverage.

The "Antihero Podcast" released a new episode this week featuring retired Air Force intelligence operator Rob Harrison.

Harrison was in the AC-130 gunship circling the battle and was able to witness the actions as they unfolded. He's one of the few humans on the planet with direct knowledge of what unfolded on Takur Ghar that fateful day more than 23 years ago.

Do yourself a favor and watch every single moment of the episode below. John Chapman's story deserves to be told, and it's worth hearing it directly from someone involved.

It's amazing that the story of John Chapman continues to be in the news decades after his death, and the National Medal of Honor Museum only has itself to blame for not giving him the respect he deserves.

There is a growing movement for him to get the proper recognition, and the more people who go public, the better it is.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is also leading the charge in Chapman's honor. She previously told me the following:

"Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman was one of the world’s most elite special operators. My husband Andy was a combat controller, and I am an Air Force veteran; we know firsthand how men like CCT Chapman leave a legacy that must be honored forever.

It is outrageous that, because of personal interests and self-gratification, the board of this new museum, including Britt Slabinski, who is not only a board member of the museum but also, according to the ISR footage, left Chapman for dead, has decided not to exhibit a brave man like CCT Chapman properly especially since he is the ONLY ever recorded Medal of Honor recipient in US history.

They should be ashamed and embarrassed about their decision to exclude him. They should immediately apologize and order a meritorious exhibit in this museum that honors our nation’s heroes. CCT Chapman will never be forgotten. If the museum wants to continue to play politics, I would caution Americans from visiting."

Be thankful men like John Chapman exist and be thankful they are on our side. He was one hell of an American, and I hope he gets all the respect and honor that he earned with his blood and life. Let me know what you think of Chapman's story and the podcast at: David.Hookstead@outkick.com.